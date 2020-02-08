Gynecology And Urodynamics Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2024

Global Gynecology and Urodynamics Market: Snapshot
The global gynecology and urodynamics market is anticipated to attain a high demand on the back of the increasing prevalence of problems related to the urinary system caused due to pregnancy, injuries, chronic diseases, and increasing age. Urodynamic testing could be of different types and conducted for reasons such as surgery, painful urination, problems starting a urine stream, strong and sudden urges to urinate, incontinence or involuntary release of urine with laughing, sneezing, or coughing, leaking urine, and frequent urination. Most of the tests focus on the ability of the bladder to empty completely and steadily.
From precise measurement to simple observation with the help of specialized tools, there could be a range of urodynamic tests offered in the global gynecology and urodynamics market. The cystometry test measures the fullness of the bladder when the urge to urinate is felt, the amount of pressure built up inside it when storing urine, and how much it could hold. First, the bladder is emptied completely with the help of a catheter. Then it is filled with warm water using a specialized catheter equipped with a cystometer. The pressure in the rectum is also measured with the help of another catheter.
The measurement of leak point pressure could be highly demanded in the global gynecology and urodynamics market owing to the increasing incidence of incontinence. The patient may be asked to shift positions or cough or hold their mouth and nose to apply abdominal pressure when trying to exhale. This helps the doctor to examine the patient’s sphincter muscles. Later, a pressure flow study is conducted to evaluate bladder outlet obstruction occurring after a urinary incontinence surgical procedure or with a fallen bladder.
In the foreseeable future, the global gynecology and urodynamics market is expected to showcase growth with additional factors in the loop.
Device type
- Colposcopes
- Endometrial resection
- Female sterilization
- Fluid management
- Hysteroscopes
- Vacuum curettage
Urodynamic devices
- Uroflowmeters
- Cystometers
- Electromyograms
- Video urodynamic systems
- Ambulatory urodynamic systems
- Disposable devices
