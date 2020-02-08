Gynecological Devices Market is Registering a Healthy 4.8% CAGR between 2017 and 2023

Global Gynecological Devices Market: Overview

The research study examines the global gynecological devices market in terms of revenue (in US$ mn) for the 2017-2023 forecast timeframe. For the research, 2016 has been considered as the base year, whereas 2015 revenue values are given for historical information.

The global gynecological devices market has been broadly segmented depending upon product type and geography. Key product type segments include surgical devices, hand instruments, diagnostic imaging systems, and gynecological chairs. In terms of geography, the market is classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World.

The report comprises an extensive executive summary that provides useful information about various segments and sub-segments. The report also analyzes key market dynamics such as demand drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of gynecological devices market.

What does the Report offer?

The report provides an in-depth competitive analysis of the gynecological devices market based on Porter’s five forces model. The forces examined are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition. Insights into winning strategies has been provided for new entrants as well as existing players to serve as a guide for strategic initiatives to establish a strong foothold in the market.

The research study is specifically designed to examine the growth behavior of segments and sub-segments in the gynecological devices market. This is further used to provide market share and revenue estimations of these segments.

Global Gynecological Devices Market: Research Methodology

In this report, combination of top-down and bottom-up approach has been employed to assess market size estimations. Furthermore, bottom-up approach has been employed to estimate overall market size. This is followed by percentage split to determine market size for key segments and sub-segments. Market size estimations and market attractiveness presented is validated through extensive primary research on the data collected in secondary research phase. Market size estimations involved comprehensive study of demand and product features of different gynecological devices.

In addition, market related indications such as growing rate of gynecological diseases, increasing number of deaths due to these disorders, aging population, technological advancement in medical devices, and historical year-on-year growth have been considered to estimate market size.

Primary and secondary research was carried out to understand growth trends, which were used to project the growth trajectory of the gynecological devices market in the near future. Secondary research sources include but were not limited to company annual reports and websites, investor presentations, SEC filings, press releases, data gathered from accredited bodies such as World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Following an extensive primary and secondary research phase, current and future growth estimates have been provided based on the following assumptions