Gymnastic Leotards Market Forecast Research Reports Offers Key Insights 2018-2028

Gymnastic Leotards Market Insights

Gymnastics is one of the most popular sports at the Olympic Games. In Gymnastics, the participant will have to showcase their skill by surpassing different hurdles such as high bars, pommel horse, rings, parallel bars and others. To perform all these movements with proper stability, safety and maximum ease, it is imperative for a gymnast to wear the appropriate clothes, which will also allow the performer a full range of motion, help the coaches and judges see the body in action and decrease the risk of an injury.

Gymnastic leotards are the standard uniform for gymnasts. Gymnastic leotards or singlets are one-piece garments. The gymnastic leotards come in three sleeve sizes: long, half and sleeveless, depending on the code of point at World Gymnastic Championship and other major gymnastic events. Gymnastic leotards are decorated with rhinestone and metallic jewels, which are heat-set on the garment preventing it from falling.

Gymnastic Leotards Market Dynamics

The rising popularity of international games and anaerobic sports are one of the major factors for the growing demand for gymnastic leotards. Other factors that are aiding in the expansion of the gymnastic leotards market include the move towards a healthier lifestyle and the growing participation in sports. Participation in gymnastics also improves strength, flexibility and psycho-social behavior. All these factors combined are likely to contribute to the revenue growth of the gymnastic leotards market over the forecast period.

Factors restraining the growth of the gymnastic leotards market include the low-quality product, body pain due to gymnastics, stress fractures particularly in women, rashes and skin cramps, which hamper the participation rate among the youth.

Gymnastic Leotards Market Regional Overview

North America is currently the largest market for gymnastic leotards across the globe, owing to long-time exposure and awareness about the sport. In Gymnastics, the U.S. stands at the highest position among all the countries in the Olympic Games, which is helping in increasing the participation of the youngsters in the sport. In North America, gymnastics is an essential part of the recreational activities in school and colleges. North America is followed by Europe in revenue growth at the gymnastic leotards market. Gymnastic leotards are expected to experience moderate growth in the European market, depending on its maturity. In APEJ and Latin America, promotional sports events and advertising of sports by athletes and clubs are expected to aid in the growth of the gymnastic leotards market in emerging countries, such as India and Brazil. The APEJ gymnastic leotards market is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Gymnastic Leotards Market Key Players

Some of the key market players in the global gymnastic leotards market are:

D&M Gymnastics

GK Dancing Swirl

GK Glitz and Glam

Look-It Activewear

TumbleWear Snowcone

Toddlers Stars

Pelle Girls

EFINNY Girls

Happy Cherry

Zone

Alegra

Quatro

Intermezzo

Tappers and Pointers

