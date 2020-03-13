Gut and Digestive Health Ingredients Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Restraints to 2023

Market Analysis

The increasing awareness about healthy food habits is likely to fuel the demand for the gut and digestive health ingredients. Gut and digestive health ingredients aid numerous digestive disorders such as irritable bowel, constipation, bloating, diarrhea, reflux, heartburn, and gas which is likely to propel its demand during the assessment period. The mounting problems related to gut and digestion due to changing lifestyle has also catalyzed the global gut and digestive health ingredients market growth.

The increasing awareness about the usefulness of the gut and digestive health ingredients coupled with increased availability of healthy ingredients such as probiotics, enzymes, etc. is likely to propel the market proliferation. The advantages associated with gut and digestive health ingredients such as improved digestion, regulation of hormones, nutritional value, etc. will further accelerate the revenue generation from the market. The application of gut and digestive health ingredients has increased manifolds across different industry verticals which have catapulted the expansion of the global market, and the trend is likely to continue over the projection period. Other factors favoring the market growth and development are increasing disposable income, expanding product offerings, minimal or no side effects, etc. However, stringent regulatory laws regarding the manufacturing of the ingredient will hamper the market growth over the next couple of years.

Major Key Players Review

The key players profiled by MRFR in its report include

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.),

DuPont Nutrition & Health (Denmark)

Novotech Nutraceuticals (Australia),

Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

UAS Labs, LLC (U.S.),

Beneo BV (Germany),

Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.),

The top-notch players strive to gain prominence in the market and strategize initiatives such as product portfolio expansion, product innovation, acquisitions & mergers, etc.

Industry News

In August 2018, Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd., the largest beverage producer in China, has launched three new probiotic products. The products are targeted at women, elderly, and, children.

Market Segmentation

By type, the global gut and digestive health ingredients market is segmented into prebiotics, probiotics, dietary enzymes, polyphenols, and others. The prebiotics segment will account for a significant share of the market. The growth of the segment is attributed to its ability to fertilize the good bacteria in the human gut. The dietary enzymes segment will exhibit slow growth due to the rise in lactose intolerant population.

By applications, the gut and digestive health ingredients market has been segmented into pharmaceuticals, supplements, beverages, oils and fats, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, and others. The supplements segment has gained popularity among the health-conscious people and will dominate the market over the next few years. The dairy and frozen desserts segment will also exhibit a steep rise in growth.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global Gut and Digestive Health Ingredients Market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and, Rest of the World. Europe will hold the most significant market share which is mostly attributable to the increasing awareness about healthy food habits. Other factors encouraging the growth of the market in the region include increasing incidences of digestive disorders, inclination towards functional food & beverages, etc.

Increasing awareness in emerging markets such as India and China will accelerate revenue generation from the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, rising population and increase in disposable income will further catalyze the market proliferation.

The expansion of North America market during the assessment period is attributable to the concentration of key players and increased product offerings. The U.S. will be the major contributor in the North America region. The Middle East & Africa will exhibit growth at the slowest pace during the forecast period.