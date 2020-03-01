Gummy Vitamins Market Set to Deliver Major Revenue Shares during the Forecast Period, 2018-2028

This research report titled “Gummy Vitamins Market Progress & Manufacturer Contribution Highlighted by 2028 | Key Players are Hero Nutritionals LLC, The Honest Company Inc., Pharmavite Llc, etc.” focuses on the gummy vitamins market, published to the vast repository managed by FactMR. The analysis focuses on the prime geographical regions based on their market size, revenue and attractiveness factors. Furthermore, the research discusses various segments from the gummy vitamins market to examine future lucrativeness and spot growth prospects during 2018-2028. Readers can even access information such as key developments, technologies, innovations, etc., concerned to the gummy vitamins market.

The gummy vitamins market remains consolidated at the bottom with regional players holding over half of the overall market share. Increasing demand for vitamin supplements to overcome nutritional deficiencies has triggered a stiff competition amongst market forerunners and emerging players. To capitalize on the growing demand for vitamin supplements, companies are expanding their manufacturing facilities, while acquiring other local companies to gain a competitive edge. Further, these companies are launching new product lines offering consumers a variety of flavors while providing an increased nutritional value.

Detailed profiling of other leading market players operating in the market has also been included in the gummy vitamins market report. Key players operating in the gummy vitamins market include Bayer AG, The Honest Company, Inc, Pfizer Inc., Olly Public Benefit Corporation, Pharmavite LLC, Zanon Vitamec, Life Science Nutritionals, Boscogen Inc., Hero Nutritionals LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., and ABH Nature’s Products Inc.

Vitamin or micronutrient deficiency is one of the most prevalent health concern among the global population. According to a recent report by WHO, over 2 billion people around the world suffer from micronutrient deficiency. This widespread prevalence of vitamin deficiency can be attributed to various factors that range from chemical and mechanical alterations in natural food, to lax nutritional and labelling requirements. The changing dietary patterns of consumers worldwide has put them at a greater risk of micronutrient and vitamin deficiency. Severe health concerns have been associated with vitamin deficiency, including beriberi, rickets, scurvy, and anemia, apart from impacts on pediatric physical and mental development, and neurological problems. These concerns have been advocating the consumption of vitamin supplements among consumers, in line with surging health & wellness trend. Future prospects for gummy vitamins market are envisaged to be promising, as these health supplements gain ubiquitous acceptance among adults and children alike, with manufacturers’ efforts toward development of flavored gummy vitamins while retaining their efficacy.

The gummy vitamins market continues to witness product diversification, with consumer demand for new flavors and ingredients in these supplements. In order to expand their footprint in the gummy vitamins market, companies are introducing a variety of products with added nutritional value. Apart from the basic chewable multivitamins, companies are offering gummies with ingredients such as probiotics, omegas, and other immunity-boosters. Other unique offerings include organic gummies, vegan gummy vitamins, and wheat and gluten-free vitamin supplements. Additionally, leading gummy vitamins manufacturers on novel flavor offerings that range from grape to cherry and orange, to meet the varying consumer needs for taste.

There has been a marked rise in spending on personal care-specific gummy vitamins, particularly among the female demographic. In a bid to tap potential opportunities in this space, manufacturers are taking efforts in development of gummy vitamins that include Vitamin A, C, and E – known to promote skin health, while complementing hair growth. The benefits associated with these vitamins, coupled with the added nutritional value of probiotics and other nutrients, are being leveraged by beauty supplements manufacturers to market gummy vitamins.. For instance, iRestore Hair Growth system launched its very own line of iRestore Hair Gummy Vitamins which claims to fight hair loss, dry hair and improve the overall growth and quality of hair. On similar lines, several other companies have launched gummy vitamins for a better complexion, nails, and even natural tanning.

Manufacturers often use sugar and other artificial flavorings to cover up the natural taste of vitamins. Moreover, the use of preservatives to increase the shelf life of products is a common practice. However, researches have linked sugar and other artificial substances used in the manufacturing of gummy vitamins with multiple health problems which have raised questions on the effectiveness and benefits of vitamins.

