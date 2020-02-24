Gummy Vitamins Market Projections Deliver Positive Revenue Growth during the Period between 2018-2028

The report on the gummy vitamins market provides invaluable and authentic insights about the market, and identifies the key market trends that currently influence the gummy vitamins market and are estimated to have an impact on the gummy vitamins market in the foreseeable future. In addition to this, a comprehensive analysis of all the macro and microeconomic facets such as drivers, threats, restraints, challenges, and opportunities have been propounded in the gummy vitamins market. Both the quantitative and qualitative aspects of the identified factors have been discussed in the report. The gummy vitamins market report provides an in-depth estimation of the market behavior during the 2018-2028 period along with the explanations that justify the estimation.

Gains Underpinned by Widespread Prevalence of Vitamin Deficiency

Vitamin or micronutrient deficiency is one of the most prevalent health concern among the global population. According to a recent report by WHO, over 2 billion people around the world suffer from micronutrient deficiency. This widespread prevalence of vitamin deficiency can be attributed to various factors that range from chemical and mechanical alterations in natural food, to lax nutritional and labelling requirements. The changing dietary patterns of consumers worldwide has put them at a greater risk of micronutrient and vitamin deficiency. Severe health concerns have been associated with vitamin deficiency, including beriberi, rickets, scurvy, and anemia, apart from impacts on pediatric physical and mental development, and neurological problems. These concerns have been advocating the consumption of vitamin supplements among consumers, in line with surging health & wellness trend. Future prospects for gummy vitamins market are envisaged to be promising, as these health supplements gain ubiquitous acceptance among adults and children alike, with manufacturers’ efforts toward development of flavored gummy vitamins while retaining their efficacy.

Rising Adoption of Gummy Vitamins in Beauty and Skincare Products

There has been a marked rise in spending on personal care-specific gummy vitamins, particularly among the female demographic. In a bid to tap potential opportunities in this space, manufacturers are taking efforts in development of gummy vitamins that include Vitamin A, C, and E – known to promote skin health, while complementing hair growth. The benefits associated with these vitamins, coupled with the added nutritional value of probiotics and other nutrients, are being leveraged by beauty supplements manufacturers to market gummy vitamins.. For instance, iRestore Hair Growth system launched its very own line of iRestore Hair Gummy Vitamins which claims to fight hair loss, dry hair and improve the overall growth and quality of hair. On similar lines, several other companies have launched gummy vitamins for a better complexion, nails, and even natural tanning. The adoption of beauty vitamin supplements is anticipated to rise as companies employ rigorous marketing strategies to promote their products.

Inconsistency in Gummy Vitamins Formulation Remains a Daunting Challenge for Manufacturers

Manufacturers often use sugar and other artificial flavorings to cover up the natural taste of vitamins. Moreover, the use of preservatives to increase the shelf life of products is a common practice. However, researches have linked sugar and other artificial substances used in the manufacturing of gummy vitamins with multiple health problems which have raised questions on the effectiveness and benefits of vitamins. Moreover, recent research alluded most gummy vitamins to contain either exceeding or limited quantities of vitamins. In addition to these potential inconsistencies, excessive consumption of gummy vitamins is linked to a plethora of health problems some of which include frequent urination, increased calorie intake, and side effects due to consumption of enormous quantities of vitamins. Due to these factors, numerous organizations are questioning the effectiveness of gummy vitamins. Manufacturers face a colossal challenge of improving the nutritional value offered by the vitamins while keeping the flavors intact.

Regional Players Hold a Significant Market Share

Detailed profiling of other leading market players operating in the market has also been included in the gummy vitamins market report. Key players operating in the gummy vitamins market include Bayer AG, The Honest Company, Inc, Pfizer Inc., Olly Public Benefit Corporation, Pharmavite LLC, Zanon Vitamec, Life Science Nutritionals, Boscogen Inc., Hero Nutritionals LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., and ABH Nature’s Products Inc.

