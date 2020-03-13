Gum Rosin Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2028

Global sales of gum rosin were valued at 757.9 KT in 2018 and are estimated to grow at an impressive rate in 2019, as per the latest research study by FMI. Incessant demand for bio-based materials from multiple end-use industries is among the key factors fuelling investments in gum rosins. Multifarious benefits and low price fluctuations are boosting the adoption of bio-based materials, including gum rosins. This, in turn, is likely to create favorable grounds for growth of gum rosin market during the forecast timeline.

As per the FMI analysis, broader factors, such as resurgence in economies and increasing disposable income, have levied pressure on multiple end-use industries for boosting their production capabilities with no compromise in terms of quality. Ever-evolving demand for high-performance intermediates, including adhesives, coatings, and rubber, from multiple industrial verticals is accelerating the growth of gum rosin market.

According to the FMI research study, manufacturers are eyeing emerging economies brimming with opportunities for gum rosins on account of hefty investments in the production of pine chemicals. Moreover, in Asian & African countries, the process of extraction and distillation of pine chemicals is relatively economical, creating profit-making opportunities for the manufacturers of gum rosins.

Download Sample [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8949

According to the FMI analysis, end-users will prefer WW grade of gum rosins over other types, with global sales estimated to surpass 300 KT in 2019. High consumer propensity for WW grade of gum rosins can be attributed to its superlative quality and workability in case of core applications such as synthetic rubber and adhesives. WG grade is likely to trail the former on account of surging demand for binding materials of superior quality.

The report finds that demand for gum rosins will continue to remain buoyant in printing ink and adhesive applications, with global sales collectively exceeding 400 KT collectively in 2019. The demand for gum rosins as a base material in case of printing inks and adhesives remains unabated, driving revenue growth of the gum rosin market. The demand for gum rosins in paints & coatings is foreseen to significantly take off and not likely to slow down anytime soon, finds the report.

The manufacturers of gum rosins are focusing on novel production technologies facilitating higher production yields of optimal quality while curbing the environmental footprint. Subsequently, manufacturers operating in the gum rosin market are resorting to advanced analytical processes, such as gas chromatography and mass spectrometry, for production of high-quality gum rosins.

East Asia will retain its lucrativeness for the manufactures of gum rosins, with China spearheading demand. China has been a key producer as well as consumer of gum rosins, driven by incessant growth of application-based industries in the region, such as printing inks, synthetic rubber, adhesives, and paper sizing. Large gum rosin manufacturing bases across countries such as Indonesia, China, and Brazil are participating in high-volume exports to other countries, which is a key aspect assisting expansion of gum rosin market in these regions.

Download Key Insights [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-8949

As per the FMI study, notable R&D investments are being made by leading participants of the gum rosin market for achieving high production volumes and enhanced ROI benefits. Multiple research activities and initiatives are underway for introducing genetic modifications in the pine trees, which would enable increased flow of resins in the trees. Such innovative and advanced approaches are anticipated to fuel seamless production of high quality gum rosins, projecting an optimistic outlook for gum rosin market over the forecast timeline.