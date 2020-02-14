Guillain-Barré Syndrome Market is Predicted to be Worth US$ 708.6 Mn by 2025

Guillain–Barré Syndrome Market – Snapshot

The global Guillain–Barré syndrome market is expanding at a moderate pace, due to increase in the prevalence of Guillain–Barré syndrome across the globe and increasing use of IVIG in off-label indications. The global Guillain–Barré syndrome market was valued at US$ 454.0 Mn in 2016 and is projected to register a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 5% from 2017 to 2025 to reach value of US$ 708.6 Mn by 2025.

Intravenous immunoglobulins (IVIG) are used for the treatment of Guillain–Barré syndrome. IVIG products such as Gamunex, Gammagard/Kiovig, and Privigen are given in the dose of 0.4 g/kg of body weight per day for five days. Plasma exchange is a proven treatment for Guillain–Barré syndrome. Other treatments such as analgesics, anticonvulsants, and low-molecular-weight heparin are employed to alleviate symptoms and post-treatment complications of Guillain–Barré syndrome. Key driving factors for the market include increase in the incidence of Guillain-Barre syndrome, rise in usage of IVIG in off-label indications, and improved technology for production and purification methods.

The number of patients reported with Guillain-Barre syndrome has increased in the last few years. Infection caused by bacterium Campylobacter jejuni is considered to be one of the most common risk factors for developing Guillain-Barre syndrome. The syndrome can also develop after acquiring flu or infection of Cytomegalovirus or Epstein–Barr virus. Guillain-Barre syndrome may develop in the days or weeks following vaccination. According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), the geriatric population is at a higher risk of developing Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS), as the incidence of the syndrome increases with age. People aged over 50 years are at the highest risk of developing GBS. Every year, around 3,000 to 6,000 people in the U.S. acquire GBS, whether or not they had received vaccination. The incidence rate is 1 to 2 individuals out of every 100,000 people.

In terms of therapeutics, the market for Guillain-Barre syndrome has been segmented broadly into intravenous immunoglobulin, plasma exchange, and others (analgesics, anticonvulsants, LMWH, etc.). Based on route of administration, the market has been segmented into oral and parenteral. Based on distribution channel, the Guillain-Barre syndrome market has been divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and others (home care, clinics, etc.). Hospital pharmacies is the rapidly expanding segment, owing to increasing incidence of GBS and significant adoption of newer treatments.

Among therapeutics, the intravenous immunoglobulins segment held the largest market share. Intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) is a treatment wherein antibodies from donated blood are injected into the patient’s vein. IVIG is extensively used due to its ease of administration and favorable side-effect profile. IVIG is administered in doses of 0.4g/kg of body weight per day for 5 days. Unmet needs for management of Guillain-Barre syndrome and promising pipeline of novel molecules and their approval are major factors that are estimated to drive the IVIG segment during the forecast period. Guillain-Barre syndrome is a rare disease. Rare diseases cause a significant financial and medical burden on patients, health care systems, and medical fraternity. Extensive research programs in the field of renal treatment have resulted in several new drugs being developed and approved every year.

Based on geography, the global Guillain-Barre syndrome market has been divided into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold the leading share of the global Guillain-Barre syndrome market, followed by Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The U.S. dominates the Guillain-Barre syndrome market in North America. This is majorly due to factors such as high cost of therapeutic products and high awareness among end-users. Also, the market in the U.S. is driven by increased adoption of newly introduced therapeutic drugs and availability of insurance plans for costly treatment of rare diseases in the country. Europe is the second-largest market for Guillain-Barre syndrome.

Germany is a major contributor to the Guillain-Barre syndrome market in Europe. The Guillain-Barre syndrome market in Asia Pacific is expanding rapidly, primarily due to presence of developing countries in the region. Growing awareness about rare diseases and expenditure on health care in the region drive the Guillain-Barre syndrome market in Asia Pacific. On the other hand, less penetration of healthcare facilities and lack of availability of products for the treatment of Guillain-Barre syndrome restrain the Guillain-Barre syndrome market in regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in the global Guillain-Barre syndrome market are Grifols S.A., CSL Behring LLC, Shire plc, Octapharma AG, Nihon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Akari Therapeutics, PLC, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Biotest AG, and Kedrion s.p.A.

