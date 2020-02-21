GUANIDINE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023

Summary
Guanidine is the compound with the formula HNC(NH2)2. It is a colourless solid that dissolves in polar solvents. It is a strong base that is used in the production of plastics and explosives. It is found in urine as a normal product of protein metabolism. Guanidine is the functional group on the side chain of arginine. In this report, the guanidine includes guanidine nitrate, guanidine hydrochloride, guanidine carbonate, guanidine phosphate, guanidine sulfate, guanidine sulfamate, etc.
Global Guanidine market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Borealis AG
Vihita Chem
SANWA Chemical
Beilite
Dongwu
Zhongda Chemical
Zibo Nano
Yuanda Xingbo
Haihua
Qianjiang
Xiangshun
Sanding
Jinchi
Kunhua
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Synthesis
Natural
By End-User / Application
Pharmaceuticals
Pesticide
Dye
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
…..
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 Borealis AG
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 Vihita Chem
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 SANWA Chemical
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 Beilite
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 Dongwu
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Zhongda Chemical
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Zibo Nano
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 Yuanda Xingbo
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Haihua
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Qianjiang
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.11 Xiangshun
12.12 Sanding
12.13 Jinchi
12.14 Kunhua
Continued….
