GRP & GRE PIPE OVERVIEW FORECAST 2019 – 2023 – CURRENT AND UPCOMING TRENDS, MAJOR DRIVERS AND REGIONAL DYNAMICS

Description

This report focuses on GRP & GRE Pipe volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GRP & GRE Pipe market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of GRP & GRE Pipe in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their GRP & GRE Pipe manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

National Oilwell Varco (Nov)

Saudi Arabian Amiantit

Zcl Composites

Future Pipe Industries

The Hobas Group

Graphite India Limited

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Hengrun Group

Enduro Composites

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Industry Overview of GRP & GRE Pipe

1.1 Definition of GRP & GRE Pipe

1.2 GRP & GRE Pipe Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Polyester

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.2.4 Others

1.3 GRP & GRE Pipe Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil and Gas

1.3.3 Sewage Pipe

1.3.4 Irrigation

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Overall Market

1.4.1 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global GRP & GRE Pipe Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America GRP & GRE Pipe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe GRP & GRE Pipe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China GRP & GRE Pipe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan GRP & GRE Pipe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia GRP & GRE Pipe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India GRP & GRE Pipe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

…………

8 GRP & GRE Pipe Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 National Oilwell Varco (Nov)

8.1.1 National Oilwell Varco (Nov) GRP & GRE Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 National Oilwell Varco (Nov) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 National Oilwell Varco (Nov) GRP & GRE Pipe Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Saudi Arabian Amiantit

8.2.1 Saudi Arabian Amiantit GRP & GRE Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Saudi Arabian Amiantit Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Saudi Arabian Amiantit GRP & GRE Pipe Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Zcl Composites

8.3.1 Zcl Composites GRP & GRE Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Zcl Composites Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Zcl Composites GRP & GRE Pipe Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Future Pipe Industries

8.4.1 Future Pipe Industries GRP & GRE Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Future Pipe Industries Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Future Pipe Industries GRP & GRE Pipe Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 The Hobas Group

8.5.1 The Hobas Group GRP & GRE Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 The Hobas Group Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 The Hobas Group GRP & GRE Pipe Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.6 Graphite India Limited

8.6.1 Graphite India Limited GRP & GRE Pipe Production Sites and Area Served

8.6.2 Graphite India Limited Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.6.3 Graphite India Limited GRP & GRE Pipe Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

……..CONTINUED

