GRP & GRE PIPE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) GRP & GRE Pipe Market 2017 Forecast to 2022” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 115 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

This report studies the GRP & GRE Pipe Market. GRP/GRE Pipe products are manufactured by reinforcing with glass fibres, hence also known as FRP composite. Glassfibre reinforced plastic (GRP) or glassfibre reinforced epoxy (GRE) is the best when it comes to functional and durability aspect.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the GRP & GRE Pipe in Global Market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2538047-global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south-america-middle-east

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

National Oilwell Varco (Nov)

Saudi Arabian Amiantit

Zcl Composites

Future Pipe Industries

The Hobas Group

Graphite India Limited

Lianyungang Zhongfu

Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

Hengrun Group

Enduro Composites

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polyester

Epoxy

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Gas

Sewage Pipe

Irrigation

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2538047-global-north-america-europe-and-asia-pacific-south-america-middle-east

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 GRP & GRE Pipe Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polyester

1.2.2 Epoxy

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Oil and Gas

1.3.2 Sewage Pipe

1.3.3 Irrigation

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 National Oilwell Varco (Nov)

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 GRP & GRE Pipe Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 National Oilwell Varco (Nov) GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Saudi Arabian Amiantit

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 GRP & GRE Pipe Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Saudi Arabian Amiantit GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Zcl Composites

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 GRP & GRE Pipe Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 Zcl Composites GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Future Pipe Industries

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 GRP & GRE Pipe Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Future Pipe Industries GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 The Hobas Group

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 GRP & GRE Pipe Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 The Hobas Group GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Graphite India Limited

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 GRP & GRE Pipe Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Type 1

2.6.2.2 Type 2

2.6.3 Graphite India Limited GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7 Lianyungang Zhongfu

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 GRP & GRE Pipe Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Type 1

2.7.2.2 Type 2

2.7.3 Lianyungang Zhongfu GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 GRP & GRE Pipe Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Type 1

2.8.2.2 Type 2

2.8.3 Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory GRP & GRE Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

………..CONTINUED

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com