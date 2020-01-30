Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Growth Prospects Of Lower Female Reproductive System Cancers Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report provides an overview of the Lower Female Reproductive System Cancers pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for Cervical Cancer, Vaginal Cancer and Vulvar Cancer, and features dormant and discontinued projects.

Cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN), also known as cervical dysplasia, is characterized by abnormal appearance of cells on the surface of the cervix. Cervical dysplasia usually occurs in women aged from 25 to 35. Most cases of cervical dysplasia are caused by human papilloma virus (HPV). Vaginal cancer is a rare cancer that causes symptoms such as watery vaginal discharge, a lump or mass in the vagina, painful urination, constipation and pelvic pain, vaginal bleeding. Finally, Vulvar cancer is another rare type of cancer. It forms in a woman’s external genitals, called the vulva.

The size of these pipelines ranges from five and six products in vulvar and vaginal cancer respectively to 163 in cervical cancer. The most prominent targets in the cervical cancer pipeline are HPV proteins there are a number of products in the pipeline targeting HPV protein E7 and HPV protein E6. Other common targets in the pipeline include vascular endothelial growth factor A and programmed cell death protein 1.

Scope

Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for genetic ophthalmological disorder therapeutics?

Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in the field of genetic ophthalmological disorders?

