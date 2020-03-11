Growth Prospects of Global Slip Lid Can Market During 2018 – 2028

Global Slip Lid Can Market – Overview

Slip lid can are aluminum or tin based cans that are mainly used for storing food items like dry fruits, spices & condiments; paints & lubricants and other chemical products. Slip lid cans also maintains the nutrition level of any food item stored in it for a longer time as compared to most of the food packaging format. Slip lid can have tiny layer of tin plating which provides shiny silver appearance. Slip lid can are also referred as ointment cans or ink cans. Slip lid can provide cost effective packaging solutions as compared to other types of metal cans. Slip lid can are available in several shapes, and styles like plain flat or deep. Due to better opening mechanism of slip lid can, the consumers are preferring this cans. In addition, slip lid can provides an option of recyclability which is another factor driving the market during the forecast period. Nowadays, slip lid can manufacturers are applying window cover or labels which improves the aesthetic appeal of the can. Furthermore many manufacturers are providing electroplating slip lid can with endlessly welded seam side which also provide better appearance to the packaging product.

Global Slip Lid Can Market – Dynamics

The slip lid can market is expected to grow significantly on the backdrop of several properties like durability and corrosion resistance provided by the can. Rising popularity of slip lid can in the packaging of several end use applications like food & beverage is driving the market. In addition, growing concern towards hygienic packaging is also intensifying the global slip lid can market during the forecast period. Consumer awareness regarding the environmental impacts of packaging products have created growth opportunities for sustainable packaging options like slip lid can. Furthermore, slip lid can are recyclable as well as eco – friendly for nature. Lightweight and tough packaging option provided by slip lid can as compared to flexible packaging options are expected to create growth opportunity for the market. Moreover, slip lid can market is facing problems due to high price of metal for manufacturing of cans.

Global Slip Lid Can Market – Segmentation

The global slip lid can market is segmented by material type, product type, structure type, capacity, and end use. The pricing for slip lid can has being done based on product type segment in US$ million, and the volume is considered in number of units.

On the basis of material type, the global slip lid can market is segmented into –

Metal Aluminum Tin Steel

Plastic Polypropylene (PP) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)



On the basis of product type, the global slip lid can market is segmented into –

Flat Can

Deep Can

Welded Can

On the basis of capacity the global slip lid can market is segmented into –

Less than 30 ml

30 to 100 ml

100 to 300 ml

300 to 500 ml

Above 500 ml

On the basis of end use, the global slip lid can market is segmented into –

Food Spice & Condiments Dry Fruits Others

Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics Hairspray Products Shaving Care Products Others (Sun care products, etc.)

Pharmaceutical

Chemicals & Pesticides

Paints & Lubricants

Others (Home Care, Toiletries, etc.)

Global Slip Lid Can Market – Regional Overview

In North America, U.S. is expected to dominate the slip lid can market during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific region, India, China, and ASEAN countries are expected to witness extensive growth for slip lid can market. Moreover, the Europe slip lid can market is estimated to witness inactive growth during the forecast period.

Global Slip Lid Can Market – Key Players

A few of the key players in the slip lid can market are Allstate Can Corporation, Pirlo GmbH & Co. KG, Hindustan Tin Works Ltd., Ball Corporation, Silgan Containers, LLC, etc.

The report on slip lid can market is a compilation of first-hand information, and qualitative & quantitative assessment by industry analysts, as well as inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report slip lid can market provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. Slip lid can market also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global slip lid can market is divided into seven major regions, which are as follows –

North America

Asia – Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Report Highlights: