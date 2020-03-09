Growth Prospects of Global Recovered Paper Market During 2018 – 2028

Global recovered paper market: Introduction

Paper has established itself as one of the indispensable materials in the packaging industry. The global push for sustainable packaging has led to a rise in demand for packaging products made of recycled paper. Used paper collected for recycling is termed ‘recovered paper’. The same is used to manufacture products such as containerboard, corrugated boxes, cartons and others. Recovered paper is expected to witness a considerable rise in demand during the next ten years, due to increased adoption and demand for recycled packaging products in the last decade.

Global recovered paper market: Dynamics

There is a change in buying pattern of consumers as they now prefer online shopping, over brick and mortar stores. Thus, there is increasing demand for packaging products. As corrugated containers and boxes are widely used as packaging products for transportation and shipping products, there is high demand for recovered paper derived from old corrugated containers that can be recycled and reused for the packaging purpose. Rising demand for corrugated containers for packaging is driving the growth of the recovered paper market.

Recovery rate of paper is very high in North America and Europe. However, in developing regions, such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, there is high import of recovered paper region from developed regions. There is high scope of opportunity for paper manufacturers to set up recovered paper plants in these regions.

Global recovered paper market: Segmentation

The global recovered paper market is segmented into product type, paper type and by end use.

On the basis of product type, recovered paper market is segmented into:

Printing paper

Corrugated container

Cartons

Boxes

On the basis of paper grade, recovered paper market is segmented into:

Low grade paper

High grade paper

White paper

Brown paper

On the basis of end use, recovered paper market is segmented into:

Food & beverage industry

Electrical and electronics industry

Automobile industry

Pharmaceuticals industry

Others

Global recovered paper market: Key players

Some of the key players of global recovered paper market are Smurfit Kappa Group plc. International Paper, American Eagle Paper Mills, Stora Enso, Mondi Group Plc. and others

Global recovered paper market: Regional Overview

The recovered paper market is segmented into seven key regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

In Asia Pacific region, China is the leading consumer of recovered paper. The demand for recovered paper is profoundly affected due to the new norms imposed by the Government of China. According to the new policies forced in the year 2017, the country can import two million tonnes of the recovered paper that is about 7%, of the whole recovered paper from the last few years. This law has brought a drastic change in the market. In China, the recovered paper is majorly imported from Japan, Europe, and the United States. Therefore the current scenario is that Europe has about eight million tons of excess recovered paper that need to be consumed. The industry is facing issues in absorbing this large amount of recovered paper. Thus, this high supply rate of recovered paper leads to fall in the price of the recovered paper.

Manufacturers of recovered paper in the European region are majorly affected by this law, some of the production sites were closed, and incineration plants produced recovered paper are facing disposing of issues. High quality recovered paper is still exported, but it is at the level of saturation.

