Growth Outlook: Global Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market key Opportunities and Forecast Assessment 2025

This report studies the global Platform as a Service (PaaS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Platform as a Service (PaaS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Platform as a Service (PaaS) or application platform as a Service (aPaaS) or platform base service is a category of cloud computing services that provides a platform allowing customers to develop, run, and manage applications without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure typically associated with developing and launching an app.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2018, whereas the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the Integration Platform as a Service market. Factors such as rising need for advanced integration services and shifting of workload to cloud environment are also driving the demand for PaaS, globally.

In 2017, the global Platform as a Service (PaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Dell Boomi

Informatica

Mulesoft

Snaplogic

Celigo

IBM

Oracle

Jitterbit

Scribe Software

Dbsync

Flowgear

SAP

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Consumer goods and retail

Education

Government and public sector

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Media and entertainment

Telecommunication and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Platform as a Service (PaaS) in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Manufacturers

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Platform as a Service (PaaS) Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

