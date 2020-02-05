Growth Outlook: Global Confectionary Market Opportunities and Forecast Assessment 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Confectionary Markets: Market Shares, Strategies, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2018 to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

The 2018 study has 75 pages, 17 tables and figures. Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as Confectionary Markets types include Chocolate, Sugar, and Candy, Gum and Gelatin.



An increasing number of diabetic patients, terrible obesity issues worldwide, and increasing nutritional and health concerns among clinicians are having an impact on the confectionary markets. Changing lifestyle impact the market. The confectionery market can be primarily divided into two broad categories: sugar confectionery and bakers’ confectionery. Sugar confectionery includes sweets, candies, chocolates, and chewing gum. Bakers’ confectionery includes pastries, cakes, doughnuts, and cookies.

The global confectionery market can be segmented into five categories: chocolate confectionery, sugar confectionery, gum, cereal bars, and others. Major raw materials used in chocolates are cocoa and sugar, and raw materials used in gum include latex. Confectionery products are consumed by people of all age groups.

A $194.8 billion market worldwide in 2017, the Confectionary Markets market has evolved steadily. It is expected to reach $232 billion by 2024, growing in sugar confectionery and bakers’ confectionery segments as a result of the universal appeal of sweets. Demand prospects remain positive. Emerging markets continue to play a role. Activating new markets in Argentina and Russia is being achieved. China is evolving as a market, the global market demand for confectionaries is expected to increase by 2.4%.

Companies Profiled

Mars / Wrigley

Nestle

MondelÄ“z International

Ferrero

Hershey

Barry Callebaut

Meiji Holdings

Arcor

Perfetti Van Melle

Haribo

Lindt

Orkla

Yildiz Holding

August Storck

Unicomf

Lotte

Amul

Cemio

Roshen Confectionery

Confectionary Markets:

Chocolate

Sugar

Candy

Chewing Gum

Nutrition

Confectionery

Snacks

Sport Chocolate

Natural Sweeteners

Gelatin



Table of Contents

Abstract: Confectionary Markets Shift to Bring Less Sugar and More Nutrition to Snacks 1

1. Confectionary Executive Summary 9

2. Confectionary Market Shares and Forecasts 10

2.1 Confectionary Market Driving Forces 10

2.2 Confectionary Market Shares 10

2.3 Confectionary Market Forecasts 16

2.3.1 Confectionery Market Can Be Primarily Divided Into Two Broad Categories: Sugar Confectionery And Bakers’ Confectionery 18

2.3.2 Chocolate Confectionery 19

2.3.3 Sugar Confectionery 19

2.4 Confectionary Regional Market Analysis 22

2.4.1 Norway Chocolate Sugar Tax Hike 25

2.4.2 Norway’s Chocolate Market Outpaces Western Europe 26

2.4.3 Chile 26

2.4.4 Gum and Geletin 26

2.4.5 Other Categories 27

2.5 Confectionery Market, By Sugar 27

2.6 Confectionery Market, By Chocolate 27

2.7 Confectionary Prices 28



3. Confectionary Products 29

3.1 Sugar Health Risks 29

3.2 Value of Chocolate in Diet 29

4. Confectionary Research and Technology 30

4.1 Mars Chocolate & Wrigley Pledge $200 Million Towards Choice & Transparency 30

4.2 Commitment To Better Options And Balanced Choices 31

4.2.1 Increasing Portionable and “Sharing Size” Options 32

4.2.2 Educating on Candy As A Treat, Not An Everyday Snack Or Meal Replacement 32

4.3 Always Raising Standards 32

4.4 Natural Sweeteners 34

5. Confectionary Company Profiles 35

5.1 Alfred Ritter GmbH & Co. KG, 36

5.2 Amul 38

5.3 Arcor 39

5.3.1 Arcor Sales 42

5.4 August Storck 45

5.4.1 August Storck Revenue 45

5.4.2 August Storck Products 46

5.5 Barry Callebaut 46

5.6 Cemoi 47

5.7 Cloetta 48

5.8 Delphi 48

5.9 Ferrero 49

5.9.1 Ferrero Revenue 50

5.9.2 Ferrero Geographic Revenue 50

…

