GROWTH OPPORTUNITY IN GLOBAL SOLAR PHOTOVOLTAIC (PV) MARKET TILL 2023 BY KEY PLAYERS AND KEY REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Since 2004, the global investment in the solar power market has increased ten folds, from USD 11.2 billion to USD 113.7 billion in 2016, thereby making solar power one of the fastest-growing industries across the globe. In 2016, solar power consumption grew by 29.6% from 256.2 TWh in 2015, with China and India leading the solar power market. China and India registered a consumption growth rate of more than 80% per annum during 2005-2015. Backed by the rapid decline in the cost of solar technology, coupled with the growing energy demand, the solar power market is projected to register a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Segmentation:

Key Manufacturers Covered in This Report:

First Solar, Inc., Suntech Power Co.,Sharp Corporation,Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd,JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd.,Trina Solar Ltd.,Yingli Solar,ACCIONA Energy,Canadian Solar Inc.,SunPower Corporation,JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US,Canada,Mexico,Spain,UK,France,Germany,Russia,Italy,China,India,Japan,Australia,Brazil,Argentina,South Africa

Points Covered in TOC of Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast, Until 2023

3.3 Recent Trends and Developments

3.4 Government Regulations and Policies

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Constraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Supply Chain Analysis

6. Porterâs Five Force Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Analysis, by Type

7.1 Thin film

7.2 Multi-Si

7.3 Mono-Si

8. Global Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Market Analysis, by Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Rest of North America

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 Italy

8.2.3 Spain

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.5 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Malaysia

8.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4 South America

8.4..1 Brazil

8.4.2 Chile

8.4.3 Ecuador

8.4.4 Rest of South America

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Israel

8.5.2 South Africa

8.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9. Global Solar Power Market Analysis, by End User

9.1 Residential

9.2 Commercial

9.3 Utility

10. Key Company Analysis* (Overview, Products & Services, Financials**, Recent Developments, and Analyst View)

10.1 First Solar, Inc.

10.2 Suntech Power Co.

10.3 Sharp Corporation

10.4 Hanwha Q Cells Co. Ltd

10.5 JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd

10.6 Trina Solar Ltd

10.7 Yingli Solar

10.8 ACCIONA Energy

10.9 Canadian Solar Inc.

10.10 SunPower Corporation

10.11 JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd

*List not exhaustive

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.2 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

12. Appendix

12.1 Contact Us

12.2 Disclaimer

**Subject to Availability on Public Domain

