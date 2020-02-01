Growth Opportunities of Metal-Faced Insulated Panel market in the Global Industry with analysis, Expected Growth and Forcast By 2023

Metal-Faced Insulated Panel Market analysis is provided for global market including development trends by regions, competitive analysis of Metal-Faced Insulated Panel market.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alternative Construction Technologies Inc., American Acoustical Products Inc., American Insulated Panel Co. Inc., Atlas Roofing Corporation, Bally Refrigerated Boxes, Better Building Products LLC (Imperial Brown), Big Sky Insulations Inc., Branch River Plastics Inc., Centria (formerly H. H. Robertson and Smith Steelite), Citadel Architectural Products, Composite Panel Systems LLC, Delta Packaging Products Inc., Diversified Panel Systems Ltd, Drew Foam Companies Inc., Metl-Span, Nudo Products Inc., Portafab Corporation, Premier Building Systems, Therm-L-Tec Systems Inc.

Metal-Faced Insulated Panel Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

The global metal-faced insulated panel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period, majorly due to the increasing applications of metal-faced insulated panels in construction, as a source for insulation in wall and roofing applications, in buildings, schools, offices, etc.

Growing Usage in Construction Industry

Metal-faced insulated panels are one of the most adaptable and lightweight construction materials. The panels offer flexibility and high performance. As the construction industry continues to expand in the developed and developing nations, the metal-faced insulated panel market is also expected to grow, during the forecast period. The protection provided by metal-faced insulated panels against warmer climates is another factor driving the market. However, factors, such as, corrosion caused by fasteners and deformation of metal-faced insulated panels in extreme weather conditions, are likely to restrain the market growth in the coming years.

Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Cored Panels Dominate the Global Market

These panels have high performance, interlocking metal facings, to provide a protective and consistent joint. These are sealed with silicone for a continuous anti-bacterial barrier. When exposed to a flame, PIR forms a strong carbonaceous char that protects the core foam from ignition. PIR is recognized by various end-use industries as a fire-safe alternative to other foam cores, including polyurethane. The panels are used as internal ceilings, walls & linings, and external envelopes. The low-density rigid foam imparts lower combustibility, increased fire performance, and high insulation levels. Features like energy savings and ease in installation have boosted the PIR metal-faced insulated panel market.

Europe is the Most Dominating Region

In 2017, Europe accounted for the largest regional market, while Asia-Pacific was estimated to be the fastest growing metal-faced insulated panel market. Though Europe, currently, has the largest metal-faced insulated panel market, the declining usage of cold storage units in the European countries (with the exception of the United Kingdom and Turkey) is expected to have a negative impact on the market in the future.Large-scale expenditures in countries like India and Brazil, and benefits (such as, low-smoke emissions and no-flame propagation) provided by PIR panels, offer a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market over the forecast period.

