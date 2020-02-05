Growth Opportunities Of GMP Cell Banking Services Market in Global Industry to 2025

Service providers in the global GMP cell banking services market are focusing on offering innovative services to retain market share. For instance, key players in the global GMP cell banking services market are focusing on the development of new and innovative service models and expanding the existing capacity. Providers are also adopting innovative marketing strategies to gain market share.

Balancing fixed costs while offering competitive pricing is a major focus area for vendors in this market. For example, biopharmaceutical companies are focusing on outsourcing the manufacturing of biologics to the APAC region in order to reduce their manufacturing costs and thus set competitive pricing. Another strategy that key players are adopting in this market is increasing storage capacity and offering end-to-end services across all the nodes of the value chain. Companies are also entering into mergers and acquisitions as well as partnering with small biotech startups to expand service offerings, capacity and market presence globally.

In a new publication titled GMP Cell Banking Services Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 20172025, Persistence Market Research analysts have targeted five key geographies and have observed that North America represents the most lucrative market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The GMP cell banking services market in MEA is expected to record comparatively less growth due to low awareness about these services and presence of limited manufacturing facilities.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidance on contract manufacturing

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued its first guidance for quality agreements between pharmaceutical companies and CMOs in November 2016. The following is the regulatory overview of the FDA regarding contract manufacturing.

All manufacturing facilities to ensure compliance with cGMP regulations

Requirement of a quality unit in pharmaceutical companies to monitor adherence to regulations by a CMO

Various ICH guidelines have been published that are relevant to cGMP recommendations for contract manufacturing arrangements

Requirement of quality unit activities to be in writing

Report Description

The main focus of this report is on the process workflow of cell banking services. Various checkpoints are in place during the overall cell banking process to ensure quality and consistency of culture, as well as on avoiding contaminants. To make this report an exclusive one, the expert team of analysts have given an optimistic scenario, likely scenario and conservative scenario. The analysts have segmented the market into two main categories cell type and end user and have analyzed these segments across the assessed regions. The report executive summary succinctly covers the market overview, overall market approach, target geographies and differentiating strategies of the global GMP cell banking services market key players. The executive summary section is followed by the market introduction and consists of a thorough description of the various types of cells.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the GMP cell banking services market scenario. This analysis includes Y-o-Y growth and absolute $ opportunity analysis for the projected period. The market dynamics section focuses on the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends likely to impact the global GMP cell banking services market. The analysts have made sure to cover each and every segment in detail along with highlighting the market share analysis, BPS analysis and the Y-o-Y growth rate of global GMP cell banking services. Finally, the report concludes with key player profiles accompanied by market developments, an overview of business strategies and SWOT analysis.

Market Segmentation

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

By Cell Type

Mammalian

Microbial

Insect

Yeast

Avian

Stem Cell

Others

By End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Research Methodology

The global GMP cell banking services market value is calculated based on the cell banks used to develop biopharmaceuticals. However, the analysts have excluded cord cell banking services that are not a part of GMP based cell banking services. Indicators such as R&D expenditure, research funding from government and non-profit organizations, etc. have been considered to arrive at the estimated market numbers. All information has been triangulated through validation of primary research data. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been factored in while forecasting market numbers. Top-down approach has been used to calculate the market sizing, while bottom-up approach by GMP cell bank types has been used to counter-validate the market estimations.

Company Profiles

WuXi AppTec

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Merck KGaA

Lonza Group Ltd

SGS Ltd

ViruSure GmbH

Austrianova

Goodwin Biotechnology Inc.

Paragon Bioservices, Inc.

Others

