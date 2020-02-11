Growth Opportunities in Global Orange Essential Oil Market – Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2027

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Market Study on Orange Essential Oil: Increasing Use in Aromatherapy Owing to Lucrative Demand from Hospitality Services” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

This report on the global orange essential oil market determines the market opportunities, and provides insights and updates relating to various operating segments of the global orange essential oil market over the forecast period 20182027. The report also provides historical data of 2013, along with the estimated data for 2018, and forecast data up to 2027 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (MT). In terms of value, the orange essential oil market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The current study reveals the orange essential oil market trends and market dynamics in five major regions — North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America, Asia Pacific except Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities for the orange essential oil market.

Orange Essential Oil Market: Report Description

The report explores the global orange essential oil market for the period 20182027. The overriding goal of this report is to provide insights into the developments in the global orange essential oil market, which are progressively helping transform worldwide businesses that are associated with the same. It is essential to consider that, in the wavering economy, we provide the estimated (Y-o-Y) year-on-year growth rate along with the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the overall forecast, to better understand the analysis and evaluation of the global orange essential oil market, and to discover equitable opportunities.

Yet another key feature of this report is the analysis of the global orange essential oil market, and the corresponding revenue forecast is also carried out in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is often neglected during the forecast of the overall market. Absolute dollar opportunity analysis is highly essential in determining the degree of opportunity that a provider can observe to execute, as well as to distinguish the potential resources from a sales perspective in the global orange essential oil market.

The global orange essential oil market report starts with an executive summary, and the definition of various segmentations that are involved and their respective shares in the global orange essential oil market. The report also encompasses the major macroeconomic factors with an outlook of orange essential oil in the global essential oil market. The report further emphasizes the various market dynamics which cover the major driving factors, current trends, future opportunities, and hindering restraints of the global orange essential oil market. The report also highlights the study of current issues with orange processing, and future opportunities for the orange essential oil market. It also contains value chain analysis that provides a well-defined systemic view of profitability from the product manufacturer to the end user. In order to provide users with a comprehensive view of the global orange essential oil market, we have included the competitive analysis of key market participants and their strategic developments. The competitive dashboard provides a detailed comparison of orange essential oil manufacturers on valuable parameters such as total revenue generated, key strategies, key product offerings, and key developments. The study highlights the global orange essential oil market attractiveness analysis by nature, end user, distribution channel, and region.

To evaluate the overall market size of orange essential oil, the report considers various functional aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, it emphasizes quantitative analysis such as market share by region, and market share by nature, end user, distribution channel, and other qualitative inputs from primary respondents, which have been studied thoroughly to arrive at accurate market results of the orange essential oil market. The forecast provided in the orange essential oil market report arrives at the total revenue which is being generated, and contribution of expected revenue in the future by the global orange essential oil market.

Orange Essential Oil Market: Competitors

Detailed profiles of global orange essential oil manufacturing companies are also provided in the report to assess their differentiating strategies, product offerings, and recent developments, as they have a remarkable effect in the global orange essential oil market. Major market players covered in the orange essential oil market report include Young Living Essential Oils, Doterra International, LLC, Ultra International B.V., Lemon Concentrate, Spark Naturals, Australian Botanical Products, Melaleuca Inc., Kama Ayurveda, Falcon, Moksha Lifestyle Products, Florihana, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, and others.

Orange Essential Oil Market: Segmentation

The subsequent sections analyze the global orange essential oil market on the basis of nature, end user, distribution channel, and region, and presents a forecast for the period 20182027. The market is segmented as follows:

Orange Essential Oil Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Orange Essential Oil Market by End User

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Home Care Products

Aromatherapy

Other Industrial Uses

Orange Essential Oil Market by Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

e-Commerce

Other Retail Formats

Orange Essential Oil Market by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Europe

EU5

Russia

BENELUX

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific except Japan

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of APEJ

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

Morocco

Turkey

Rest of MEA

