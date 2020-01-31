Growth Opportunities in Global Colorectal Cancer Drug Market 2017 Insights, Statistics, Study and forecasts

Colorectal Cancer Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017

Summary

This report provides an overview of the colorectal cancer pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for anal, rectal and colorectal cancer, and features dormant and discontinued projects.

Anal cancer starts in the anus. Symptoms include rectal bleeding, rectal itching, a lump or mass at the anal opening, pain or a feeling of fullness in the anal area, narrowing of stool, pain or a feeling of fullness in the anal area

Rectal cancer affects the lower part of the colon, which connects the large bowel to the anus. The common signs and symptoms of rectal cancer include a change in bowel habits, diarrhea, constipation, or feeling that the bowel does not empty completely, blood, either bright red or very dark in the stool, stools that are narrower than usual, general abdominal discomfort such as frequent gas pains, bloating, fullness or cramps, weight loss with no known reason, constant tiredness and vomiting.

Finally, colorectal cancer is a cancer that starts in the colon or the rectum. Colorectal cancers begin as a growth called a polyp on the inner lining of the colon or rectum. Symptoms include abdominal pain and tenderness in the lower abdomen, blood in the stool, diarrhea, constipation, change in bowel habits, narrow stools and weight loss with no known reason.

The size of these pipelines ranges from 10 products in rectal cancer to 581 products in colorectal cancer. Across all three of these indications, however, kinases, immune-related proteins, DNA-related proteins and viral proteins are common targets, closely reflecting the current treatment landscape of these diseases.

Scope

– Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for colorectal cancer therapeutics?

– Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

– To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

– What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in the field of colorectal cancer?

