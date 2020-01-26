Growth Opportunities in Global Cell Separation by Membrane Filtration Technology Market 2019-2025

Cell separation is an important tool used in various components of biological and biomedical research, and in clinical therapy. This technique is used to isolate specific cells from their heterogeneous cell mixture.

Increase in biopharmaceutical developments, healthcare expenditure, RandD investments by government in biotechnology field, awareness programs, and advancement in cancer and stem cell research drive the market.

In 2018, the global Cell Separation by Membrane Filtration Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cell Separation by Membrane Filtration Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cell Separation by Membrane Filtration Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Terumo Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

General Electric Company

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Miltenyi Biotec

Merck KGaA

PluriSelect Life Science

Beckman Coulter

STEMCELL Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

MCE Membrane Filters

Coated Cellulose Acetate Membrane Filters

Nylon Membrane Filters

PTFE Membrane Filters

PVDF Membrane Filters

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Cell Banks

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Laboratories and Institutes

Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

