Growth of Whey Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

Whey is the watery liquid that remains after the coagulation of the casein proteins in cheese making. Whey contains most of the lactose and about 20% of the protein in milk. It is mainly consisted of lactose, proteins and minerals.

The technical barriers of whey are low, and the whey market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world close to the milk and cheese manufacturing bases; the main milk and cheese producers are distributed in USA, Europe, and New Zealand, such as European producers like Euroserum FrieslandCampina and Lactalis Ingredients etc., Hilmar Cheese Company Leprino Foods Company and Saputo Ingredients etc. from USA, and Fonterra from New Zealand.

The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are health awareness and household income. With the improvement of people’s awareness of health and household income, the increased consumption of whey is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Whey industry will usher in a huge growth space.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. A significant growth opportunity is attracting more manufacturers to enter the industry. The Competition in Whey market will become more intense.

According to this study, over the next five years the Whey market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 109400 million by 2024, from US$ 86200 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Whey business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Whey market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Whey value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Acid whey

Sweet whey

Demineralized whey

Non-Demineralized whey

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Pharma

Nutrition

Health care

Personal care

Food

Feed

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Euroserum(FR)

FrieslandCampina(NL)

Lactalis Ingredients(FR)

Hilmar Cheese Company(US)

DMK(DK)

Arla Foods(DK)

Fonterra(NZ)

Volac(UK)

Leprino Foods Company(US)

Saputo Ingredients(US)

Davisco Foods(US)

Agropur(US)

Glanbia Nutritionals(UK)

Devondale Murray Goulburn(AU)

Swiss Valley Farms(CH)

Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf(DE)

Valio(FL)

Bongrain Group(FR)

Associated Milk Producers(US)

Carbery(UK)

Land O’Lakes(US)

Brewster Cheese Company(CH)

MILEI(DE)

Dairygold Co-Operative Society(UK)

DOC Kaas(NL)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Whey consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Whey market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Whey manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Whey with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Whey submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

