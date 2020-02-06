Growth of Wheat Grass Powder market in global industry: overview, size and share 2019-2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Wheat Grass Powder Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 167 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Wheat Grass powder is a product obtained from dehydrating the extracted juice of Wheat Grass and sold as a dietary supplement. For some health enthusiasts, it is valued for its nutritional benefits since it contains high levels of beta-carotene, amino acids, B vitamins, and fiber. It is also reputed to possess antibacterial and restorative properties that help to detoxify the body.

For industry structure analysis, the Wheat Grass Powder industry is concentrate. The top five producers account for about 43.31% of the revenue market. Regionally, USA is the biggest production area of Wheat Grass Powder, also the leader in the whole Wheat Grass Powder industry.

USA occupied 31.03% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by China and Europe, which respectively have around 26.95% and 23.64% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, USA was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 29.00% of the global consumption volume in 2015. China shared 26.84% of global total.

For forecast, the global Wheat Grass Powder revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6~8%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Wheat Grass Powder. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wheat Grass Powder market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 27 million by 2024, from US$ 21 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wheat Grass Powder business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Organic Wheat Grass Powder

Regular Wheat Grass powder

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food Industry

Health Products

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Now Foods

Pines

Naturya

Myprotein

Urban Health

Drberg

Navitas Naturals

Synergy

Girme’s

Amazing Grass

Heappe

Easy Pha-max

Wanshida Wheat Industry

