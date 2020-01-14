Growth of Wedding Dress Market in Global Industry; Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Wedding Dress Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 137 pages with table and figures in it.

As a part of wedding industry, wedding dress is an important part in the celebration. Because of the advertising by the wedding companies, wedding dress suppliers, and cultural traditions and fashion industry, wedding dresses are widely consumed.

There is a wide range to classify the category of wedding dress. It is apparel product at the first position; meanwhile it is also a souvenir of marriage, accordingly it can also be regarded as art craft. Moreover, like the apparel industry, the high end of its product is a kind of luxury.

According to many cultures, the bride might change cloth on the wedding day for multiple times, and the veil, gloves, and other accessories can be included in wedding dress. This report will only focus on the dress that the bride wears in wedding ceremony. Moreover, different cultures often have diverse styles of wedding dress, such as Western, East Asian, etc. Since the contemporary western styled wedding dress is the most popular style for wedding ceremonies worldwide, it will be concentrated in this report.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Wedding Dress in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The wedding market demand grows continually, and the wedding garments market has notable increase every year. In this case, the competition is also very intense among companies. The involved companies should seize the opportunities to expand the gold mine.

European and American wedding dress industry is well developed, and the companies are able to manage processing, risk, profit. The wedding industry in China started since last decades, and which is not mature. Moreover, the customers have only limited knowledge about wedding dress, thus the consumption methodology and ideology differs from the global market. The stereotype on Chinese wedding dress market includes high risk and low profit.

However, the China’s wedding dress market is also in progress. With the development of globalization, the people, especially the young ones, have acceptance and sympathy on global fashion, which demands for better wedding dress design that can meet the market demand.

The worldwide market for Wedding Dress is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017,

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Pronovias, Vera Wang, Rosa Clara, Atelier Aimee, Yumi Katsura, Cymbeline, Badgley Mischka, De La Cierva Y Nicolas, Carolina Herrera, Lee Seung Jin, Marchesa, Pepe Botella, Alfred Angelo, FAMORY, Franc Sarabia, Yolan Cris, Oscar De La Renta, Jesus del Pozo, Jinchao, Mon Cheri, Tsai Mei Yue, Impression Bridal, Monique Lhuillier, Linli Wedding Collection

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Ball Gown

Trumpet Dresses

A-line dresses

Mermaid-style Dresses

Sheath Wedding Dresses

Tea-length Wedding Dresses

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Wedding Dress Renting service

Wedding Consultant

Photographic Studio

Personal Purchase

Others

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Wedding Dress Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Wedding Dress Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Wedding Dress Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Wedding Dress Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Wedding Dress Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Wedding Dress market?

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Wedding Dress market.

Chapter 1, to describe Wedding Dress Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Wedding Dress, with sales, revenue, and price of Wedding Dress, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Wedding Dress, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Wedding Dress market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Wedding Dress sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

