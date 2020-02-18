Growth of User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

User and entity behavior analytics (UEBA) solutions use analytics to build the standard profiles and behaviors of users and entities (hosts, applications, network traffic and data repositories) across time and peer group horizons. Activity that is anomalous to these standard baselines is presented as suspicious, and packaged analytics applied on these anomalies can help discover threats and potential incidents. The most common use cases sought by enterprises are detecting malicious insiders and external attackers infiltrating their organizations (compromised insiders).

Cloud-based

On-premises

Detect Insider Threats

Detect Compromised Accounts

Detect Brute-Force Attacks

Detect Changes in Permissions and Creation of Super Users

Detect Breach of Protected Data

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Varonis

Exabeam

Microsoft

Rapid 7

ObservelT

LogRhythm

Splunk

Securonix

Preempt

Gurucul

Veriato

Balabit

BizAcuity

Interset

Niara

Bottomline Technologies

To study and analyze the global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of User and Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

