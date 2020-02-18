Growth of Travel Insurance in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Travel Insurance Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Travel insurance is only a very small part of the overall general insurance market, it covers is available for single trip, annual multi-trip and long stay trips. and the detail are mainly medical expenses, trip cancellation, lost luggage, flight accident and other losses incurred while traveling, either internationally or within one’s own country.

Scope of the Report:

Among different applicationsï¼Œ in 2022, family traveler will take the largest part, accout for 45.59%

Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America are the three regions that shares most percentage.

The global Travel Insurance market is valued at 13800 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 20900 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Travel Insurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Travel Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Travel Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Allianz

AIG

Munich RE

Generali

Tokio Marine

Sompo Japan

CSA Travel Protection

AXA

Pingan Baoxian

Mapfre Asistencia

USI Affinity

Seven Corners

Hanse Merkur

MH Ross

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Trip

Annual Multi-trip

Long-Stay

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Family Traveler

Senior Citizens

Business Traveler

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

