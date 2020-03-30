Growth of the Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market to be Propelled by Rise in Demand for Compact and Flexible Electronic Products by CAGR of 11.9% during 2019-2027

Research Nester published a report titled “Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global flexible printed circuit board market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by application, and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Based on product type the global flexible printed circuit board market is bifurcated into single-sided, double-sided, multilayer and rigid flex circuits; by application the market is segmented into automotive, instrumentation, medical devices, defense and aerospace, consumer electronics, and others.

The global flexible printed circuit board market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Properties of flexible printed circuit boards, such as lightweight, simple structure, compact design and economical nature are estimated to propel the growth of the market. Additionally, reliability and flexibility when compared to conventional boards are also projected to positively impact the growth of the market. Moreover, increase in demand and production of consumer electronics along with utilization of FPCBs for efficient interconnection between electronic components are some of the significant factors that are anticipated to support the growth of the market.

On the basis of regional analysis, the global flexible printed circuit board market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. The market in Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness significant growth with China and India as the leading countries in the flexible printed circuit board market. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to large-scale investments in flexible printed circuit board manufacturing technology combined with rising demand for electronic products.

Increased System Reliability

Most circuit failures occur at interconnection point. Flex circuits reduce the interconnection points, thereby making it more reliable to use along with also reducing the total cost involved in complex wiring. These circuits eliminate wire routing errors that result in saving testing time and also provide interconnectivity solutions. Such factors are estimated to propel the growth of the market.

However, high initial cost of circuit layout and design of flexible printed circuit boards is expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global flexible printed circuit board market which includes company profiling of Sumitomo Electric Printed Circuits, Inc., Fujikura Ltd., Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT), FLEXium Interconnect, Inc., ICHIA Technologies, Inc., Career Technology, Multi-Fineline Electronix, Inc., Interflex Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation and other prominent players. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global flexible printed circuit board market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

