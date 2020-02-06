Growth of Tequila market in global industry: overview, size and share 2019-2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Tequila Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 181 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Tequila is a regional specific name for a distilled beverage made from the blue agave plant, primarily in the area surrounding the city of Tequila, 65 km (40 mi) northwest of Guadalajara, and in the highlands (Los Altos) of the north western Mexican state of Jalisco. Although tequila is a kind of mezcal, modern tequila differs somewhat in the method of its production, in the use of only blue agave plants, as well as in its regional specificity. Tequila varieties are only allowed to use the term if they are manufactured in specific regions of Mexico.

Currently, Mexico is the only origin of tequila. Tequila is the most important type of wine in Mexico. Tequila is the symbol of Mexican national spirit, and Mexico is the second largest consumer countries of tequila.

The United States is the largest consumer of Tequila. In addition, the US demand for tequila is increasing year by year. Spain and Chinese demand for tequila is increasing at a high rate.

Tequila has very strict requirements for raw materials. A mature blue agave requires a minimum of eight years, which limits the total production of tequila.

According to this study, over the next five years the Tequila market will register a 4.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 5910 million by 2024, from US$ 4660 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Tequila business, shared in Chapter 3.

100% Tequila

Mixto Tequila

Corporate Hospitality

Government Reception

Family Dinner

Other

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

