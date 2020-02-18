Growth of Tennis Racquet in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Tennis Racquet Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 137 pages with table and figures in it.

Tennis Racquet is a sports implement consisting of a handled frame with an open hoop across which a network of strings or catgut is stretched tightly. It is used for striking tennis in game. The main parts of a tennis racket are the head, beam, shaft, grip, butt cap, and strings.

This report studies the Tennis Racquet Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

North America is the leading market in terms of volume and value, closely followed by Europe and Asia. The world tennis market is dominated by Wilson, Babolat, Prince, Head, YONEX, Tecnifibre, Dunlop, Volkl, Slazenger, TELOON, ProKennex, PowerAngle, Gamma, PACIFIC, Qiangli, Solinco, One Strings, and Bonny.

The world tennis-racquet market breaks down into two large families: aluminum racquets, which are sturdy and cheap for a beginner or for purely recreational tennis. This market segment is handled more especially by the large sport superstores; lightweight, high-performance graphite racquets for dedicated players, in or out of competition. This customer base is “courted” by the sector’s specialty stores.

In the overall market, an estimated seven million racquets or so are sold per year the world over. About 77.32% of these are in graphite and 9.10% in aluminum in 2015.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Tennis Racquet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Tennis Racquet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.9% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 330 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Wilson

Babolat

Prince

Head

YONEX

Tecnifibre

Dunlop

Volkl

Slazenger

TELOON

ProKennex

PowerAngle

Gamma

PACIFIC

Qiangli

Solinco

One Strings

Bonny

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Graphite

Boron and Kevlar

Aluminum

Woodies

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Professional Tennis Players

Adult Tennis Enthusiasts

Junior Tennis Enthusiasts

Highlights of the Global Tennis Racquet report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Tennis Racquet market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Tennis Racquet market.

Chapter 1, to describe Tennis Racquet Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Tennis Racquet , with sales, revenue, and price of Tennis Racquet , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Tennis Racquet for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Tennis Racquet market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Tennis Racquet sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

