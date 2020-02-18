Growth of Sun Care Products in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Sun Care Products Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Sun care products are products that are in the form of cream gel lotion and sprays among others which are used to protect against harmful rays of the sun (UV rays) thus avoiding sunburn. The Sun care products market is generally segmented into three broad product types: Sun Protection Products, After Sun Products and Self-Tanning Care Products. Sun care products are usually in Cream, Lotion, Gel, Powder, Wipes, Spray or some other forms.

Scope of the Report:

Sun care products are classically distributed in two distinct channels: the department store and the mass market channel. The retail chain is the major distribution partner for every beauty and personal care manufacturer, as the majority of sales are from retail outlets. The current shift in the retail industry from a more traditional unorganized retail format to organized retail has accelerated the growth of the retail industry.

Due to the higher price and gross margin of high-end products compared with the low-end products, in the next few years, companies will invest much more on RandD and transfer to high-end product field. In the future, the production and consumption is estimated to continue developing with a stable growth rate. To meet the large and increasing demand, more and more players will go into this industry.

The worldwide market for Sun Care Products is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 13500 million US$ in 2024, from 10500 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Sun Care Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Johnson and Johnson

L’Oreal

Proctor and Gamble

Revlon

Unilever

Shiseido

Estee Lauder

Beiersdorf

Avon Products

Clarins Group

Coty

Lotus Herbals

Amway

Edgewell Personal Care

Other

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sun Protection Products

After-Sun Products

Self-Tanning Products

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

General People

Children and Pregnant Women

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Sun Care Products product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Sun Care Products, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Sun Care Products in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Sun Care Products competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Sun Care Products breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Sun Care Products market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Sun Care Products sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

