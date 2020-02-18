Growth of Storage Tank in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Storage Tank Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Storage Tank are containers that hold liquids, compressed gases (gas tank) or mediums used for the short- or long-term storage of heat or cold.

Storage tanks are often cylindrical in shape, perpendicular to the ground with flat bottoms, and a fixed or floating roof. There are usually many environmental regulations applied to the design and operation of storage tanks, often depending on the nature of the fluid contained within. Aboveground storage tanks (AST) differ from underground (UST) storage tanks in the kinds of regulations that are applied.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Storage Tank is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Storage Tank in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CST

CBandI

PermianLide

Highland Tank

Fox Tank

Motherwell Bridge

Toyo Kanetsu K.K.

ISHII IRON WORKS

Pfaudler

MEKRO

Market Segment by Type, covers

Aboveground Storage Tanks

Underground Storage Tanks

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Petroleum Industry

Chemical Industry

Grain and oil industry

Food Industry

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Storage Tank product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Storage Tank, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Storage Tank in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Storage Tank competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Storage Tank breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Storage Tank market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Storage Tank sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

