Growth of Stone Paper in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Stone Paper Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Stone Paper (also traded as Rock Paper, Paper from Waste Marble, Mineral Paper, Rich Mineral Paper, Sustainable Paper or Eco Paper) is a type of strong, and durable paper-like product manufactured from calcium carbonate bonded with high-density polyethylene (HDPE). It is used for stationery, leaflets, posters, books, magazines, bags, packaging, wallpaper, adhesives, tags, in-mould labels, plates, trays, containers and many other uses.

Scope of the Report:

The stone paper market is very concerted market; the revenue of top twelve manufacturers accounts about 86% of the total revenue in 2017.

There are mainly four application region of stone paper market: Paper Packaging, Labeling Paper, Self-adhesive Paper and Other.

Geographically, the global stone paper market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 48% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The worldwide market for Stone Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 1290 million US$ in 2024, from 750 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Stone Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Free Sample Research Report @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/566275

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TETHIA Group

Shenzhen Stone Paper

Liaoning Shenmei

Panjiang Dragon

Taiwan Lung Meng

Mobile Internet (China) Holdings Limited

The Stone Paper

KISC

Shanxi Uni-moom

TBM

STP

Parax Paper

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Stone-Paper-Market-2019-by-Manufacturers-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Type, covers

RPD

RBD

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Paper Packaging

Labeling Paper

Self-adhesive Paper

Other

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/566275

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Stone Paper product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Stone Paper, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Stone Paper in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Stone Paper competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Stone Paper breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Stone Paper market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Stone Paper sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the Global most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook