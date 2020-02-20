Growth of Steam Valve Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Steam Valve Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 139 pages with table and figures in it.

Steam Valves are used in steam system to adjust or switch steam flow, filter impurity in steam, prevent steam backflow, etc. Steam valves include a lot of valves like steam trap valves, steam plunger valves, steam reducing valves, safety valves, etc.

First, for industry structure analysis, the Steam Valve industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 17.47% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production value area, also the leader in the whole Steam Valve industry.

Second, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of Steam Valve producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Third, for forecast, the global Steam Valve revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 1~4%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of Steam Valve.

The worldwide market for Steam Valve is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 8610 million US$ in 2024, from 7720 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Steam Valve in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Emerson

Pentair

Flowserve

Spirax Sarco

Armstrong

Crane Company

KSB Group

Kitz

Velan

Metso

Circor

Cameron

TLV

Yoshitake

Richards Industries

MIYAWAKI

Watson McDaniel

DSC

Beijing Valve General Factory

Hongfeng Mechanical

Yingqiao Machinery

Shanghai Hugong

Chenghang Industrial Safety

Lonze Valve

Water-Dispersing Valve

Market Segment by States, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pneumatic Steam Valve

Electric Steam Valve

Self-operated Steam Valve

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Gas

Power Industry

Steel Industry

Food and Beverage

