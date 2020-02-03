Growth of Soy Protein in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Soy Protein Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Soy protein is a protein that is isolated from soybean. It is made from soybean meal that has been dehulled and defatted. Dehulled and defatted soybeans are processed into different kinds of high protein commercial products: soy flour, concentrates, isolates and soy flour.

Scope of the Report:

The industry is highly fragmented in terms of products, end uses and suppliers, but its markets can broadly be categorized as food industry and feed industry. Processed meat product, dairy replacement, and confectionery are important applications in food and beverage applications. Until 2016, China overall was the dominant producer and exporter of soy protein concentrate, but USA and Europe remained their stable position in global market. Leading players in soy protein industry are ADM, Cargill, CHS, DuPont, Yuwang Group, Gushen Biological Technology Group, Sojaprotein etc.

In the report, our data covered Soy Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Isolate, Textured Soy Protein and Soy Flour. In the four products, Soy Flour occupies the largest market share due to the cheap price and simple production process. Soy Protein Isolate has a high price. In the TSP market, ADM, DuPont, Sojaprotein and Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech are the main participants. In the Soy Flour market, ADM, Cargill and CHS hold an absolute market share. In the SPC market, ADM, DuPont, Gushen Group, Tiancheng Group and Yuwang Group are market leaders. In the SPI market, ADM and CHS are market leaders.

A key variable in the performance of soy protein producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The materials of soy protein include soybean, alcohol and hydrochloric acid. This injects short-term volatility into margins and stock prices.

The worldwide market for Soy Protein is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.0% over the next five years, will reach 10700 million US$ in 2024, from 7140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Soy Protein in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ADM

Cargill

CHS

DuPont

Yuwang Group

Gushen Group

Sojaprotein

Tiancheng Group

Wonderful Industrial Group

Scents Holdings

Goldensea Industry

Shansong Biological Products

FUJIOIL

IMCOPA

Shandong Sanwei

Hongzui Group

MECAGROUP

Sonic Biochem

Henan Fiber Source

Market Segment by Type, covers

Soy Protein Concentrate

Soy Protein Isolate

Textured Soy Protein

Soy Flour

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Processed Meat Products

Bakery and Confectionary

Beverage

Animal Feed

Others

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

