Growth of Rice Bran Oil Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

Rice bran oil is the oil extracted from rice bran. Rice bran is an oily layer in between the paddy husk and the white rice. It can be used as edible oil. In addition to its use in the food industry serve as additives, it is also used in the health care industry and the pharmaceutical industry. In HS codes and duty rates for rice bran oil, rice bran oil was classified as foodand drinks oils, herbsand spices oil. the mainly content statistic is crude rice bran oil.

Currently the main producing region is Asia. Asia is also the main area of rice. The major producers are India, China, Japan and Thailand. India is the world’s largest consumption area. Chinese consumption market has not yet well-developed, there is a huge potential market. Japan researches and developments rice bran oil with a long history.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of production technology. In recent years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology.

The industry is currently in the developing stage. The next five years, sales growth rate of the rice bran oil will decrease and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. The slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future. As competition intensifies, prices will also show a downward trend. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

According to this study, over the next five years the Rice Bran Oil market will register a 3.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1390 million by 2024, from US$ 1170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rice Bran Oil business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rice Bran Oil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Extraction

Squeezing

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Food

Cosmetic

Industry

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil , APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia , India, Australia, Europe, Germany , France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa , Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ricela

Kamal

BCL

SVROil

Vaighai

P. Refinery

3F Industries

Sethia Oils

Jain Group of Industries

Shivangi Oils

Balgopal Food Products

King Rice Oil Group

CEO Agrifood Limited

Kasisuri

Surin Bran Oil

Agrotech International

Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals

Oryza Oil and Fat Chemical

Wilmar International

Wanyuan Food and Oil

Jinrun

Shanxin

Jinwang

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Rice Bran Oil consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Rice Bran Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Rice Bran Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Rice Bran Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Rice Bran Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

