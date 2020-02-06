Growth of RFID Reader market in global industry: overview, size and share 2019-2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global RFID Reader Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 158 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

An RFID reader, also known as an interrogator, is a device that provides the connection between the tag data and the enterprise system software that needs the information. The reader communicates with tags that are within its field of operation, performing any number of tasks including simple continuous inventorying, filtering (searching for tags that meet certain criteria), writing (or encoding) to select tags, etc.

The reader uses an attached antenna to capture data from tags. It then passes the data to a computer for processing. Just like RFID tags, there are many different sizes and types of RFID readers. Readers can be affixed in a stationary position in a store or factory, or integrated into a mobile device such as a portable, handheld scanner. Readers can also be embedded in electronic equipment or devices, and in vehicles.

This report studies the RFID Reader Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete RFID Reader market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of RFID Reader: RFID Reader Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a swot analysis of the key vendors.

The Major regions to produce RFID Reader are North America, Europe and China. North America is the largest production in volume (production share 39.30% in 2016).

RFID Reader is mainly produced by Honeywell, Datalogic and Zebra. And these companies totally occupied above 41.52% market share by sale value in 2016.

Along with the automotive production and ownership, North America, EU, Asia-Pacific are major consumption regions in RFID Reader market. The largest consumption region is North America, accounting for 35.52% market share in 2016 by consumption volume. Asia-Pacific is a promising region to be the fastest developing consumption region in the next few years.

Although sales of RFID Reader brought a lot of opportunities, the industry barrier is rather high and the automotive industry supply chain is rather closed. Therefore, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the RFID Reader field hastily.

Request a sample copy at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/538919

According to this study, over the next five years the RFID Reader market will register a 14.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3400 million by 2024, from US$ 1490 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in RFID Reader business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of RFID Reader market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

LF RFID Reader

HF RFID Reader

UHF RFID Reader

MW RFID Reader

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Government

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Automotive

Manufacturing

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Honeywell

Datalogic

Zebra

Impinj

FiegÂ Electronics

Unitech

ThingMagic

TSL

AlienÂ Technology

Mojix

AWID

CipherÂ Lab

Invengo Technology

Sense Technology

Chafon group

CSL

Chinareader

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Browse full table of contents and data tables at

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-RFID-Reader-Market-Growth-2019-2024.html

A continued rebound in light vehicle production, along with the increasing use of advanced, higher cost universal exhaust gas oxygen (UEGO) sensors to improve vehicle fuel efficiency and performance, will drive advances. Growth will also be supported by healthy increases in medical chemical sensor demand as the continued aging of the baby boomer generation leads to above average growth in the diagnosis of diabetes and other chronic conditions. More broadly, gains across the entire industry will be supported by strong unit volume demand as lower average prices for most product types, and improved chemical sensor performance due to technology advancements, encourage expanded sensor use and facilitate the development of new applications and markets.

China’s RFID Reader industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved. The production technology in China is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product and the high-end product is still relying on import.

Although RFID Reader bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

Highlights of the Global RFID Reader report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the RFID Reader market

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Important changes in market dynamics

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global RFID Reader market size by key regions/countries, product type and application. To understand the structure of RFID Reader market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global RFID Reader players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the RFID Reader with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of RFID Reader submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Order a purchase report copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/538919

About us:

Marketresearchnest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the world’s most complete and recent database of expert insights on global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact us

Mr. Jeet jain

Sales manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook