Growth of Pretzels Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share Report 2019

Pretzels are crisp, brittle, and salted baked snack food made of flour dough. These are available in various shapes and have shiny outer surfaces. Salt, sugar, chocolate, glazes, seeds, and nuts are the commonly used seasonings for pretzels. Pretzels are known as one of the world’s oldest snack foods.
The increasing demand for convenience foods, the snacking trend due to a boost in disposable incomes and the requirement of healthy snacks are driving the global pretzel market.
The global Pretzels market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Pretzels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pretzels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
The following manufacturers are covered:
- ConAgra Foods
- Frito-Lay
- Snyder’s-Lance
- Mars
- Auntie Anne’s
- Boulder Brands
- Herr Foods
- Intersnack
- J and J Snacks
- Pretzel
Segment by Type
- Type I
- Type II
Segment by Application
- Online Sales
- Offline Sales
