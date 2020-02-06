Growth of Pharmaceutical Testing Services in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Pharmaceutical Testing Services Technology Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Pharmaceutical analysis serves a variety of purposes. It is often used to identify the chemical composition and molecular structure of each individual substance contained in a medication. This knowledge provides insight into a drug’s performance and safety considerations. Pharmaceutical testing can reveal a pharmaceutical’s solubility and can predict the medication’s ability to reach a specific target within the body. Testing may even reveal contamination in the manufacturing production process or highlight other, previously unknown risks with the formulation.

Scope of the Report:

The global market for pharmaceutical analytical testing services is driven by the growing need for the development and cost reduction of core competencies by pharmaceutical companies and the rising acceptance of outsourcing as a key business and growth strategy. Research studies have exhibited that in the year 2012, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies spend an estimated US$190 mn on in-house analytical development as against the US$664 mn spent on outsourcing analytical testing services. This is likely to strengthen the growth of the market in the coming years.

On the other hand, the lack of skilled professionals and well-established healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors that threaten to hamper the growth of the pharmaceutical analytical testing services market. Apart from this, operational costs, fluctuations in good manufacturing practices (GMP), regulatory policies, and less turnaround times also impact the market growth.

North America is one of the leading regions in the pharmaceutical analytical testing services market and is driven by familiarity with the regulatory scenario and the presence of well-established outsourcing infrastructure. The growth landscape of the Europe pharmaceutical analytical testing services market is slowly catching up, experts have observed.

Countries in Asia Pacific present significant growth potential thanks to the presence of a large pool of skilled professionals and relatively low operational costs. Rising investments in research is also a major factor driving the APAC pharmaceutical analytical testing services market. Investments in routine testing, multiplex protein profiling, biologics such as RNA sequencing, and others are likely to give Asia Pacific the boost it needs over the course of the forecast period.

The global Pharmaceutical Testing Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Pharmaceutical Testing Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Pharmaceutical Testing Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Pharmaceutical Testing Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Request Free Sample Research Report @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/requestsample/538787

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Eurofins Scientific SE

SGS

Envigo

Exova Group PLC

PPD Inc.

Pace Analytical Services Inc.

Intertek Group

DYNALABS

RD Laboratories

EAG Inc.

ADPEN Laboratories

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Polymer Solutions

Boston Analytical

Accuratus Labs

Microbac

ARLBioPharma, Inc.

Lapuck Laboratories, Inc.

BioScreen Inc.

Browse detail report with in-depth TOC @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/Global-Pharmaceutical-Testing-Services-Market-2019-by-Company-Regions-Type-and-Application-Forecast-to-2024.html

Market Segment by Type, covers

Raw Materials Testing

In-Process and Product Release Testing

Finished Pharmaceutical Products Testing

Environmental Samples

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Order a Purchase Report Copy @

https://www.marketresearchnest.com/report/purchase/538787

About Us:

MarketResearchNest.com is the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services on the Web. We offer reports from almost all top publishers and update our collection on daily basis to provide you with instant online access to the Global most complete and recent database of expert insights on Global industries, organizations, products, and trends.

Contact Us

Mr. Jeet Jain

Sales Manager

[email protected]

+1-240-284-8070

+44-20-3290-4151

Connect with us: Google+ | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook