Growth of Parking Meter Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share Report 2019

Parking meter is a device used for collecting revenue in exchange for parking a vehicle at a particular place for limited time. Parking meters can be used as a tool for enforcing the street parking policy by municipalities. Parking meters are generally installed in high traffic areas. Parking meters are part of both public and private agencies’ parking management solutions. Public infrastructure such as transit stations, libraries, stadiums, tourist attractions, civic buildings, universities and hospitals generate high parking demand which is major driver for parking meter market. Traffic congestion caused by vehicles is an alarming problem both in developed as well as developing countries.

On the basis of parking mode, the parking meter market can be segmented into pay and display, plate, space and others. Due to greater penetration of pay and display and ease of access, pay and display held the largest market share in 2017.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

Cale Access AB

CivicSmart, Inc.

IPS Group, Inc.

LocoMobi Inc

J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

METRIC Group Ltd

Parkeon S.A.S.

Parking BOXX

POM Inc.

Ventek International

Worldwide Parking, Inc.

Segment by Type

Parking Meters

Parking Kiosks

Segment by Application

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls and Stadiums

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Parking Meter status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Parking Meter development in North America, Europe, China, Japan.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

