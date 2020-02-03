Growth of Palm Oil in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Palm Oil Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Palm oil is one of the world’s most produced and consumed oils. This cheap, production-efficient and highly stable oil is used in a wide variety of food, cosmetic and hygiene products, and can be used as source for bio-fuel or biodiesel. Most palm oil is produced in Asia, Africa and South America because the trees require warm temperatures, sunshine and plenty of rain in order to maximize production.

Scope of the Report:

Global production of palm oil will increase to 62.88 million tons in 2017, and the production is expected to reach to 72.95 million tons in 2022, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 3.02% between 2017 and 2022. Indonesia and Malaysia have still the largest production of palm oil.

In the long term, global palm oil demand shows a tendency to increase as the world total population is growing and therefore increasing the consumption of palm oil-based products. India and China will be still the largest consumption of palm oil.

The export volume is huge for palm oil industry. Indonesia and Malaysia are the main exporters.

Although sales of palm oil brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants must consider adequately the probable risks before entering the industry.

The worldwide market for Palm Oil is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 54700 million US$ in 2024, from 40200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Palm Oil in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Felda Global Ventures

IOI

Sime Darby Berhad

Musim Mas

Astra Agro Lestari

Bumitama Agri

Genting Group

KLK

WILMAR

RGE Pte

Indofood Agri Resources

Golden Agri Resources

First Resources

Sampoerna Agro

Market Segment by Type, covers

Crude Palm Oil

Palm Olein

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Foods

Bio-Diesel

Surfactants

Cosmetics

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Palm Oil product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Palm Oil, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Palm Oil in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Palm Oil competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Palm Oil breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Palm Oil market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Palm Oil sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

