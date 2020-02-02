Growth of Outdoor TV in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Outdoor TV Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database.

Outdoor TV is built to withstand the ever changing temperatures and lighting conditions of the great outdoors. The easy day/night dimming adjustment adapts to any lighting condition, from the brightest mid-day sun by the pool to the darkest night under the cabana. The TV panel offers a scratch resistant, anti-glare surface to provide a bright, crisp picture while reducing the negative effects of unwanted reflections and light sources. The television plays perfectly in a wide operating range from freezing cold 23F to a hot 122F degrees.

Scope of the Report:

SunBriteTV, MirageVision and Seura captured the top three revenue share spots in the Outdoor TV market in 2015. SunBriteTV dominated with 25.20 percent revenue share, followed by MirageVision with 21.11 percent revenue share and Seura with 10.64 percent revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption of Outdoor TV will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2020 will be 325255 Units. The average operating rate will remain at 84% to 90%.

In terms of the segment, the market for outdoor TVs is growing rapidly in commercial settings. In 2014 the commercial outdoor TVs amounted for 56.69% production share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Outdoor TV brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The worldwide market for Outdoor TV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.1% over the next five years, will reach 480 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Outdoor TV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SunBriteTV

MirageVision

Seura

Platina

SkyVue

Cinios

Peerless-AV

Oolaa

Luxurite

Aqualite

Market Segment by Type, covers

less than32 Inch Size

40 Inch Size

42 Inch Size

46 Inch Size

47 Inch Size

50 Inch Size

55 Inch Size

60Inch Size

65 Inch Size

greater than 70 Inch Size

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

Others Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Outdoor TV product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Outdoor TV, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Outdoor TV in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Outdoor TV competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Outdoor TV breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Outdoor TV market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Outdoor TV sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

