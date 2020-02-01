Growth of Organic Honey market in global industry: overview, size and share 2019-2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Organic Honey Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 161 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Organic Honey is a type of natural ripe honey, which usually means raw organic honey.

The Organic Honey industry concentration is not high; there are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Brazil, India, Oceania, Europe and other developing countries

Organic Honey industry is highly mature. Currently, there are many producing companies in the Organic Honey industry. The main players are Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey. The market can be broadly categorized as open market and captive market. Barry Callebaut is the market leader in open market while for captive market the market is dominated by Nestle SA, Mars and Hershey.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries. The Europe takes the market share of 39%, followed by North America with 31%. China’s consumption market has a quicker growing speed of CAGR 16.4%.

We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

According to this study, over the next five years the Organic Honey market will register a 10.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 910 million by 2024, from US$ 500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Organic Honey business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Organic Honey market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Mixed Organic Honey

Manuka Organic Honey

Clover Organic Honey

Other Organic Honey

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Glass Jar

Plastic Containers

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Dutch Gold

Nature Nate’s

Rowse

Barkman Honey

Langnese

Little Bee Impex

GloryBee

Madhava Honey

Sue Bee

S. Organic Bee Farms

Conscious Food

Heavenly Organics

Comvita

Manuka Health

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

