Growth of Mobile POS Systems Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

A mobile POS (mobile point of sale) is a smartphone, tablet or dedicated wireless device that performs the functions of a cash register or electronic point of sale terminal (POSint-of-sale terminal).

In recent years, the demand for electronic payment has been growing and the demand of faster speed of payment has been growing as well. This trend has made the demand of Mobile POS Systems become larger and this trend can be anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Mobile POS Systems Device, Chinese domestic Mobile POS Systems has become more mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortened compared with the imported Mobile POS Systems Device.

Although the market competition of Mobile POS Systems is fierce globally, there are many enterprises can obtain considerable profit form the manufacturing and marketing of Mobile POS Systems and that is the reason that we believe there will also be enterprises enter this market. But it is suggested that enterprises those have plans to enter this industry have careful analysis of this market and the advantages or disadvantages of themselves.

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile POS Systems market will register a 20.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 510 million by 2024, from US$ 170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile POS Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile POS Systems market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Card Reader

Chip-and-PIN Reader

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Retail

Restaurant

Hospitality Industry

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil , APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia , India, Australia, Europe, Germany , France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa , Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Square

Ingenico

iZettle

Intuit

Payleven

PayPal

Adyen

CHARGE Anywhere

VeriFone Inc

PAX

Newland

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile POS Systems market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mobile POS Systems market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile POS Systems players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile POS Systems with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobile POS Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

