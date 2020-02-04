Growth of Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database.

This comprehensive Meat, Poultry & Seafood Packaging Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Meat, poultry, and seafood are rich in nutrients such as proteins, iron, zinc, and vitamins B and E. These foods are available in the market in frozen, fresh, ready-to-eat, and processed forms. Proper packaging of these foods is essential to preserve their texture, quality, and taste.

Flexible packaging demand growth will outpace that of rigid packaging

Rigid packaging demand growth will be held back by the maturity of folding cartons and metal cans, along with competitive drawbacks versus flexible packaging.

The global Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Meat, Poultry and Seafood Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amcor

Bemis

Berry Global

Sealed Air

Pactiv

AEP Industries

Bischof + Klein

Clondalkin Group

Constantia Flexibles

Coveris

DS Smith

Graham Packaging

Huhtamaki

Winpak

Segment by Type

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Case-Ready

Vacuum Packaging

Active and Intelligent Packaging

Retort Packaging

Segment by Application

Fresh And Frozen

Processed

Ready-To-Eat

