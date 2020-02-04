Growth of Meat Packaging Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share Report 2019

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Meat Packaging Market Research Report 2019”new report to its research database.

This comprehensive Meat Packaging Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

The beef segment dominated the Meat Type market segment followed by poultry because of increasing consumption of beef across the world.

The fastest growth will be observed in niche packaging formats as they gain some share from other containers in the frozen and processed meat sectors.

The global Meat Packaging market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Meat Packaging volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Meat Packaging market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bemis

Berry Plastics

Georgia-Pacific

Graphic Packaging

International Paper

NOVIPAX

Packaging Corporation of America

Pactiv

Sealed Air

Viscofan Group

WestRock

Segment by Type

Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP)

Vacuum Thermoformed Packaging (VTP)

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Segment by Application

Beef

Veal

Pork

Lamb

Bison

Other

