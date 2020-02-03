Growth of Meat Packaging Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Meat Packaging Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Meat Packaging is the packaging of meat to avoid contamination and to ensure freshness of meat. Meat Packaging involves high barrier packaging to protect the pet food from oxygen and moisture and resist grease, odor, and tearing. Meat Packaging must perform several functions. Meat Packaging must protect against contamination and deterioration, provide product visibility, and display label information. Meat Packaging is also serve a merchandising function and must be appealing to consumers. The basic purpose of packaging is to protect meat and meat products from undesirable impacts on quality including microbiological and physio-chemical alterations.

Owing to rigid downstream demand, the market of Meat Packaging is quite stable. United States Meat Packaging grew at a growth rate of 4.29% in 2015.

United States Meat Packaging industry is dispersed. East of America occupies a dominant position for Meat Packaging, accounting for about 29.24% in 2015, followed by Southeast of America, with the revenue market share of 25.51%.

Leading players in Meat Packaging industry are Bemis Company Inc., Winpak Ltd., Sealed Air Corp Amcor Limited is the three largest manufacturer of Meat Packaging, with the revenue market share of 9.16%, 8.34%, 8.80% in 2015.

Processed Meat Packaging industry is the biggest application segment of the Meat Packaging market, in terms of sales value, with the market share of 82.82% in 2015.

The Meat Packaging consumption value will increase to 18556 Million USD in 2021.

According to this study, over the next five years the Meat Packaging market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Meat Packaging business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Meat Packaging market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Flexible Plastic

Rigid Plastic

Metal

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Fresh Meat Packaging

Processed Meat Packaging

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bemis Company Inc.

Winpak Ltd.

Sealed Air Corp.

Berry Plastic Group Inc.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Amcor Limited

XtraPlast

Silgan Holdings Inc.

DuPont

Crown Holdings

Pactiv

Optimum Plastics

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Meat Packaging consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Meat Packaging market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Meat Packaging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Meat Packaging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Meat Packaging submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

