Growth of Maternity Wear in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

Maternity wear is worn by women in some cultures as an adaptation to changes in body size during pregnancy. It is designed with a loose, comfortable cut which will expand as the woman’s belly grows. Most designs also include elastic, tabs, and other methods of expansion which allow shirts and pants to be let out. Many women also wear maternity clothes after their pregnancies, until they have lost the pregnancy weight and they can fit into normal clothing again.

This report studies the Maternity Wear Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Hydrolysed Whey Protein market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Market segmentation of global maternity wear market by product type: dresses, tops, bottoms and lingerie. The dresses segment accounted for a share of 38.12% during 2016. The lingerie segment includes the maternity bras, nursing bras and panty. Organic maternity lingerie are on high demand in the market.

Geographical segmentation of the global maternity wear market: USA, Europe, China and Japan. The Europe region accounted for the largest share of the market in the consumption end. Developing countries such as India and China, will witness the highest growth in the next few years, due the large amount of newborns.

In terms of distribution channels, the global maternity wear market is segmented into Supermarket and Mall, Brand Store, Maternity and Baby Store and Online. In 2016, online distribution channel develop at the fastest speed among these channels, with the high fashion conscious consumers, through media and publicity, and the increase in online sale are some drivers for the growth in the market.

This report focuses on the Maternity Wear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Destination Maternity

HandM

Gap

Mothercare

Thyme Maternity

OCTmami

JoJo Maman BÃ©bÃ©

Seraphine

Happy House

Hubo Mother

Liz Lange

Tianxiang

Gennie’s Maternity

Mamas and Papas

Angeliebe

Ripe Maternity

Amoralia

Rosemadame

Envie de Fraises

Ingrid and Isabel

Isabella Oliver

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Dresses

Tops

Bottoms

Lingerie

Supermarket and Mall

Brand Store

Maternity and Baby Store

Online

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the Maternity Wear market An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market Market segmentation up to the second or third level Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments Important changes in market dynamics Emerging niche segments and regional markets Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume Market shares and strategies of key players Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Chapter 1, to describe Maternity Wear Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force; Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Maternity Wear , with sales, revenue, and price of Maternity Wear , in 2016 and 2017;

, with sales, revenue, and price of , in 2016 and 2017; Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Maternity Wear for each region, from 2013 to 2019;

for each region, from 2013 to 2019; Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2019;

Chapter 12, Maternity Wear market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024;

market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024; Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Maternity Wear sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

