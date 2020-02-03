Growth of Marzipan Market in Global Industry: Overview, Size and Share 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Marzipan Market Growth 2019-2024”new report to its research database.

Marzipan is a kind of confection consisting primarily of sugar or honey and almond meal, sometimes augmented with almond oil or extract and so on. In the report, it includes the direct consumption of marzipan paste and used as a raw material of cake.

With the development of science and technology, more and more industrial robots appear. Marzipan production will tend to flow production, mechanized production.

Before the marzipan can be produced, the raw, brown almonds naturally must be processed. They are cleaned and then blanched with hot water, so that the loosened brown seed coating can be removed in husking machines with rotating sets of rubber rolls. Electronic sorting machines remove faulty almonds, while two additional, specially trained employees remove any remaining faulty almonds manually. Naturally, there is a recipe for every marzipan production. This recipe, which is subject to strict rules, is programmed into the computer-controlled production. In accordance with this recipe the almonds are automatically added, pre-crushed and mixed together with sugar and water.

Only then does the tradition, come into operation, after the pre-crushed mixture of almonds, sugar and water is finely ground by two whetted sets of granite rolls, working in opposite directions. The granite rolls give the marzipan a slightly fibrous structure for the right kind of “bite”. Then the mixture is heated in the open, rotating copper roasting boilers. Experienced master roasters guarantee an even, high quality roasting of the raw marzipan mixture. After the roasting, the raw marzipan mixture is cooled with sterile air, shaped into blocks of 12.5 kg and packed in foil. The packed blocks are cooled in cold storage to around 16Â°C within a few hours, so that the valuable almond aroma is not damaged by an excessively slow cooling procedure with longer extremes of temperature. The product quality is monitored during manufacture by a well equipped quality control laboratory, also from a microbiological perspective.

According to this study, over the next five years the Marzipan market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Marzipan business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Marzipan market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Finished product

Semi-finished product

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Direct

Cake

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC,China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa,Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Niederegger

Zentis

Moll Marzipan

Odense Marcipan

Georg Lemke

Carsten

Renshaw

Atlanta Poland S.A.

Lubeca

Marzipan Specialties

TEHMAG FOODS

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Marzipan consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Marzipan market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Marzipan manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Marzipan with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Marzipan submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

