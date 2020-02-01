Growth of Management Consulting Services market in global industry: overview, size and share 2019-2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Management Consulting Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 115 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Management consulting is the practice of helping organizations to improve their performance, operating primarily through the analysis of existing organizational problems and the development of plans for improvement. Organizations may draw upon the services of management consultants for a number of reasons, including gaining external (and presumably objective) advice and access to the consultants’ specialized expertise.

The USA revenue of Management Consulting Services market was valued at 60428 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 87001 M USD in 2025. In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 4.65%.

This report studies the Management Consulting Services Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers.

Management Consulting Services Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors.

North America has the largest global export and manufacturers in Management Consulting Services market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Management Consulting Services in 2017.

In the industry, Deloitte Consulting profits most in 2017 and recent years, while PwC and EY ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 10.31%, 9.97% and 9.69% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Management Consulting Services, including Operations Advisory, Strategy Advisory and HR Advisory. And Operations Advisory is the main type for Management Consulting Services, and the Operations Advisory reached a sales value of approximately 74808 M USD of in 2017, with 53.66% of USA sales value.

Management Consulting Services technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group

According to this study, over the next five years the Management Consulting Services market will register a 4.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 183200 million by 2024, from US$ 139400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Management Consulting Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Management Consulting Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Management Consulting Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Operations Advisory

Strategy Advisory

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Less than $500m

$500-$1bn

$1bn-$5bn

$5bn+

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Deloitte Consulting

PwC

EY

KPMG

Accenture

IBM

McKinsey

Booz Allen Hamilton

The Boston Consulting Group

Bain and Company

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Management Consulting Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024.

size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Management Consulting Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Management Consulting Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Management Consulting Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Management Consulting Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

